The Peruvian music scene is marked by surprising changes and this is no exception. 6 Volts, a fundamental band in the country's punk rock, has recently announced the separation with Alexis Korfiatis, its vocalist and founding member, due to insurmountable differences. This unexpected turn comes at a critical moment, just when the band was preparing to perform as the opening act for Blink 182 in Lima.

The discrepancies between the members have been the center of this dramatic change. Through an official statement, the remaining members of 6 Voltios expressed that, after numerous attempts at dialogue, they have decided to look for a new voice to represent them. The news has caused a great commotion among the band's followers, who have followed its trajectory since its formation in 1998.

What did the members of 6 Voltios say in the statement?

The members of 6 Volts, Marcel Caillaux, Álvaro Charapaqui and César Ríos, shared an official statement expressing their difficult decision to separate from Korfiatis. They mentioned that, despite efforts and dialogue, they were unable to resolve their differences. They also announced the search for a new vocalist, with the hope that this new stage will be fruitful and full of satisfaction for the band and its followers.

“After many attempts and failed dialogues, the members of 6 Voltios have decided that the relationship with Alexis is no longer enough, so we have been forced to hold an audition to find a new vocalist.. We hope that this new stage brings us a lot of satisfaction and that we continue to have the support of the entire public,” reads the letter published on Instagram.

6 Voltios surprised more than one with the separation of Korfiatis. Photo: Instagram / 6 Volts

What did Alexis Korfiatis say about his 6 Volt output?

6 Voltios was formed in 1998 and marked a milestone in punk rock music in Peru. Founded by Alexis Korfiatis Together with other members, the band quickly became a reference in the local music scene. Known for their energy and lyrics that resonated with youth, 6 Voltios consolidated their position in the music scene with songs like 'Por ti' and 'Lejos'.

Korfiatis was no stranger to the situation that put him in the public eye of punk rock fans. According to the singer, the band's decision was not his fault and the truth will soon be known: “Everyone thinks it's my fault, right? Soon the truth will come out. They always think I'm the problem,” he wrote in the comments box.

Alexis Korfiatis raged against the band members. Photo: Instagram / 6 Volts

What plans does 6 Voltios have for your next presentations and projects?

6 Voltios had plans to perform as the opening act for Blink-182 in Lima on March 12. This presentation is significant, as it marks one of their most important commitments in the current music scene. However, with the recent departure of Alexis Korfiatis and the search for a new vocalist, specific details on how this change will affect his performance with Blink-182 are still unclear. The band is focused on finding a new voice for their next projects and performances.