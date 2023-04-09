The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has authorized domestic labor recruitment offices to combine the activities of mediation for the recruitment of domestic workers and the temporary employment of domestic workers, provided that a separate license is obtained for each activity in accordance with the conditions, requirements and fees necessary for each.

The ministry warned of 6 violations that allow it to be temporarily suspended or revoked the license of the recruitment office, the most important of which is the non-continuity of one of the conditions on which the license was issued.

In detail, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that domestic labor recruitment offices may combine the activities of mediation for the recruitment of domestic workers and the temporary employment of domestic workers, provided that a separate license is obtained for each activity in accordance with the conditions, requirements and fees necessary for each of them, explaining that the activity of mediation for the recruitment of domestic workers is a service It is provided by the recruitment office to the employer to recruit the helper to be registered on the employer’s file, provided that the worker resides with the employer during the contract period, and the role of the office in this relationship is to mediate by bringing together the points of view between the two parties to the relationship (the worker – the employer) or who He represents them, and negotiates on their behalf the terms of the contract and operation, whether this leads to the emergence of a business relationship or otherwise, without the office becoming a party to the business relationship that may arise as a result of this mediation.

And it stated that the activity of temporary employment of domestic workers is a service provided by the recruitment office to its clients by making an assistant worker who has a work permit issued at the office for use by a third party (the beneficiary) to perform work or provide a service under his supervision in a flexible system (hours, days, month). , 6 months, 1 year, 2 years), and the recruitment office in this case is the employer who has a direct work relationship with the relevant domestic worker.

The Ministry indicated that it had set a number of requirements for licensing domestic labor recruitment agencies, the most important of which is that the person requesting the license in the sole proprietorship or any of the partners in the legal person should not have been convicted of a crime against honor and trust, or a crime of human trafficking, or other crimes. provided for in the law, unless he has been rehabilitated, if he was sentenced to a penalty restricting his freedom, or after the lapse of one year from the date of the ruling if the ruling was issued with a fine.

The Ministry defines domestic labor recruitment offices as offices licensed in accordance with the provisions of Federal Law No. (10) of 2017 regarding domestic workers by mediating the recruitment of workers based on the employer’s request or temporary employment of workers.

The ministry stated, in response to questions from followers of its website and its official pages on social media platforms, that the conditions for licensing recruitment offices also include that the individual institution or legal person submits to the ministry a bank guarantee of not less than 500,000 dirhams at all times of validity of the license.

A credit report must be submitted to the license applicant that reflects his financial position, whether he is a person, an institution, or partners in a legal person, provided that it is issued by the competent authority.

The Ministry identified 6 types of violations that allow it to suspend or revoke the license of the recruitment office, and they include the lack of continuity of one of the conditions upon which the license was issued, including non-compliance with the pledges and declarations made, and non-compliance with the new decisions issued by the Ministry regarding the activities of the office. And if it is proved that any of the documents or data submitted for the purposes of licensing are not correct, and if he commits a violation of the provisions of the Domestic Service Workers Law or its implementing regulations, and if he commits a violation of the relevant regulations, instructions or legislation in force in the Ministry, and finally if he commits any act that involves a form of forms of forced labor or human trafficking.