Six Indian businessmen residing in the UAE occupied the list of the 100 richest people in India, according to the latest Forbes statistics published today, Thursday.

The list included the names of MA Yusuf Ali, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Lulu Group; Renuka Jagtiani, Chairman, Landmark Group; Joy Alukkas, Chairman, Joy Alukkas Group; Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holding; Ravi Pillai, Chairman and Managing Director, RB Group; and Sunny Varkey, founder of GEMS Education Group.

With a net worth of $7.1 billion, Mohammed Yusuf Ali, who runs the Lulu Group, one of the fastest growing supermarket and hypermarket networks in the world, tops the list of Indian businessmen residing in the UAE, and his rise to 27th place on the list coincides with the expansion of the global network. For the Lulu Group, Mohammed Yousef ranked 35th last year with a wealth of $5.4 billion.

Renuka Jagtiani, President of the Landmark Group, ranked 44th on the list with a fortune of $4.8 billion. In 2022, Jagtiani’s wealth was estimated at about $2.9 billion. Jagtiani replaced her late husband, Mickey Jagtiani, who passed away last May.

Joy Alukkas, who owns one of the largest jewelry networks in the Middle East, ranked 50th on the list with a net worth of $4.4 billion. He ranked 69th last year, and in 2022, his net worth reached $3.1 billion, according to Forbes.

As for Dr. Shamsher Vayalil, he is the youngest Indian businessman to appear on the list, with a net worth of $3.7 billion, and he is ranked 57th on Forbes’ list of the 100 richest people in India. Burjeel Holding, one of the largest healthcare services companies in the region, recently celebrated its first anniversary. To be listed on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange, he is also the richest Indian doctor to appear on the list.

Ravi Pillai of the RB Group is ranked 69th on the list and his wealth is estimated at $3.2 billion, while Sunny Varkey, founder of GEMS Education Group, has a fortune of $2.93 billion and is ranked 78th on the list.

Due to the decline in the Indian rupee, the collective wealth of the 100 richest people in India stabilized at $799 billion.