The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has warned private sector companies and establishments targeted by Emiratisation decisions against any fraudulent practice of paying the wages of citizens working in their establishments, by committing two types of violations: granting a citizen a lower wage than his peers who perform the same job duties, or reducing a citizen’s wage under the pretext of benefiting from the government support program (Nafis). The ministry has identified six types of Emiratisation violations that could expose perpetrators to penalties, most notably fictitious Emiratisation or the failure of the beneficiary citizen to join the work force after issuing a work permit and the establishment receiving support from the “Nafis” program.

In detail, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation stated that government legislation and decisions have set a large number of controls and obligations to enhance commitment to the Emiratisation system among private sector establishments targeted by Emiratisation decisions, and to avoid fictitious Emiratisation practices, including controls to regulate advertisements by establishments and employers in the private sector for vacant jobs for the purpose of Emiratisation, which obligated advertising companies to avoid three main caveats, including: “Not displaying advertisements for misleading jobs that do not represent an available and real job opportunity or at unskilled professional levels, not referring to government Emiratisation policies or their benefits when advertising jobs without obtaining prior permission from the ministry, and not including in the employment advertisement any advantages of government support and incentives related to citizens in the private sector.”

The Ministry, in a series of advisory posts recently broadcast on its official social media pages, identified a number of obligations that must be followed by the employer when employing citizens. It indicated that when employing citizens in the private sector, the establishment must enable the citizen to perform his work and provide the appropriate workplace and tools, while providing the minimum qualification, training and empowerment to complete the necessary work, in addition to not delaying in issuing a citizen’s work permit from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

According to the ministry, the list of obligations for establishments wishing to employ citizens includes “the necessity of concluding an employment contract in accordance with the regulations in force in the ministry, ensuring payment of the agreed-upon wage in accordance with the wage protection system, speeding up the procedures for registering the citizen in the pension and social insurance system and paying monthly contributions in accordance with the legislation regulating this within one month from the date of issuing his work permit, as well as reporting any change that occurs in the work contract that affects the conditions for benefiting from the benefits of the (Nafis) program,” stressing the necessity for the employer to commit to canceling the citizen’s work permit immediately upon the end of the contractual relationship between them.

The Ministry called on employers to be careful not to commit two types of violations or fraud regarding the wages of citizen employees: the first is to give the citizen a lower wage than his counterparts who perform the same job duties, while the second is to reduce the citizen’s wage under the pretext of benefiting from the government support program (Nafis). It also called on citizens who join work in any private sector establishment to adhere to the obligations contained in the Decree-Law on the Regulation of Labor Relations and its Executive Regulations, and the decisions issued in implementation of them and the decisions related to the “Nafis” program, in addition to the obligations contained in the employment contracts signed by them.

The Ministry stressed the importance of citizens working in the private sector being keen to report any practices that violate the regulations and laws of Emiratisation, or that violate the objectives of the Nafis Program and Emiratisation targets, explaining that Cabinet Resolution No. (95) of 2022 regarding violations and administrative penalties related to the initiatives and programs of the Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council has set a list of administrative penalties related to negative practices and violations of the objectives of the Nafis Program and Emiratisation targets.

According to the Ministry, the penalties for violations of localization vary according to the nature of the violation committed by the establishment or the beneficiary, stressing that there are six main types of violations of localization targets, including “fictitious localization” or fraud to obtain the privileges of the “Nafis” program and circumventing the requirement to achieve localization targets, as well as “the beneficiary citizen not joining the work” after the work permit is issued and the establishment receives support from the “Nafis” program, in addition to “the beneficiary citizen not working regularly at the establishment after joining.”

She noted that the list of six violations also includes “the beneficiary’s absence from work and the establishment’s failure to notify (NAFES), the beneficiary’s absence from training or study programs for reasons that (NAFES) does not accept, and the establishment’s failure to report any change in the terms of benefit without a reason that (NAFES) accepts.”

“Localization”:

Private sector companies must provide the minimum qualification, training and empowerment to complete the necessary work when employing citizens.