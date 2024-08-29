The Ministry of Education has identified six types of student performance evaluation in various educational cycles during the 2024-2025 academic year, in public and private schools that implement the Ministry’s curriculum.

The Ministry explained in the “Guideline for Student Evaluation Policy – Academic Year 2024-2025” that the continuous evaluation of students proceeds in two tracks. The first includes evaluations at the school level, which includes “formative evaluation” that is not graded, and “formative evaluation” that is graded. The second is the “central evaluation” of the Ministry, which includes “diagnostic testing,” “end-of-semester tests,” “project-based learning and assessment,” and “retest.”

The guide explains that “unmarked formative assessment” aims to support student learning growth. Examples include direct questions, observation, worksheets, self/peer assessment, performance tasks within different learning platforms, and questionnaires.

The “graded formative assessment” is based on four criteria: First: It is built and implemented by teachers throughout the academic year according to criteria that are determined centrally in the Ministry, such as written work, performance tasks assigned to students, achievement files, projects, tests and reports. Second: As for students in the first and second grades, there is no central assessment for them, but the procedures for the graded formative and final assessment in Group (A) subjects are applied by the teacher. Third: Teachers build and implement end-of-semester assessments for Group (B) subjects according to the criteria determined centrally. Fourth: The grades for the “graded formative assessment” are calculated within the student’s academic performance average according to the specified relative weights.

The guide stated that the “diagnostic test” targets the subjects of Arabic, English, and mathematics, for all students in all grades.

The first and second grades test is conducted by schools, in line with centrally determined standards, while the test is centrally constructed for students from third to 12th grades, and then the grades are recorded in the electronic system, but they are not counted within the student’s academic performance rate.

As for the “end-of-year exams,” Group A subjects target students from grades three to 12, and their results are calculated within the student’s academic performance average according to the specified relative weights.

As for the “Project-Based Learning and Assessment” tests, they are implemented for all subjects in Group (A) during the second semester for second-cycle students, and their results are calculated within the student’s academic performance rate according to the specified relative weights.

The guide indicated that the re-test targets students who did not achieve the minimum success rate, according to the academic stage, in any of the subjects in Group (A) for grades from fourth to 12.

The Ministry divided the evaluation during the new academic year into stages that will continue until July 2025, as the diagnostic test will be implemented, therapeutic and enrichment intervention plans will be prepared, and intervention plans will be prepared according to the results of the diagnostic tests in the coming days.

Schools are to implement school assessments to measure students’ cognitive and skill competencies next October. In November, schools will focus on supporting students’ skills and preparing them for the end-of-first-semester exam, with a focus on holding meetings with students’ parents to discuss their children’s levels and readiness for the end-of-first-semester exam, in addition to implementing the end-of-first-semester exam scheduled for next December.

The Ministry has set January 2025 as the date for announcing the results of the first semester and meeting with students’ parents to discuss developing the academic level, with a focus on building intervention plans based on data from the results of the end-of-first-semester exam, and reducing the educational gap based on the semester results.

In February 2025, the focus will be on implementing school assessments to measure students’ cognitive and skill competencies, with students taking the end-of-second-semester exams in March 2025, while second-cycle students will undergo project-based learning and assessment for second-cycle students.

In April 2025, the results of the end of the second semester will be announced, with a focus on meeting with students’ parents to discuss developing the academic level, as well as building plans based on the results and reducing educational loss, according to the details of the second semester evaluations.

The Ministry directed the implementation of school assessments to measure students’ cognitive and skill competencies (the extent of students’ academic achievement) in May 2025, so that the student’s skills are supported and he is prepared for the end-of-third-semester (end-of-year) exams in June 2025.