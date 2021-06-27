Eduardo Mendieta Sánchez

Monterrey / 06.27.2021

As a preventive measure for the rain forecast, the municipality of Guadalupe removed six tons of garbage from the Las Tinajas stream during the weekend; elements of the Secretariat of Public Services carried out cleaning and de-silting tasks.

At the height of the Praderas de Guadalupe sector, a backhoe machine and a three and a half ton truck were used, which moved trash, dry branches and logs, plastic bottles, abandoned clothing, wiring, and tires.

Mayor Cristina Díaz indicated that this Monday efforts will be intensified to keep the stream clear of obstacles that may represent a risk for the families that live in the surrounding areas.

“We have to clean the Las Tinajas stream, there is a forecast of rain during the week and as a municipality we will be doing everything in our power to reduce the risks of flooding,” he said.

The tons removed in the Las Tinajas stream, are added to the 78 tons of waste that was collected in the deszolve operation in storm sewers and city roads, last Tuesday.

The municipal authority insisted on the call to citizens to avoid dumping garbage in rivers and streams, as well as on public roads, because in the rainy season the flow of water through the rainwater network is obstructed.

