Sometimes the annoying intestinal gas they can become an uncomfortable problem in our daily life. Although in most cases they are related to our eating habits, on certain occasions they can be symptom of an underlying disease.

The digestive system is a set of organs that work together to transform the nutrients contained in food into simpler elements that our body can absorb. These organs include the esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, liver, pancreas, and bile ducts.

Intestinal gases originate in the small intestine and they can be caused by various reasons. These are 6 effective tips to alleviate this discomfort.

How stomach gases originate

Some of the main causes include unconscious air intake when drinking through a straw or directly from a bottle, the choice of certain foods and the way we consume them, such as carbonated drinks, the fermentation of foods rich in fiber in the colon and the circulation of gases in the intestine from the blood. In addition, the use of certain medications can alter the intestinal flora and contribute to the formation of gases.

Importantly, intestinal gas can be a symptom of underlying gastrointestinal conditions, such as irritable bowel syndrome, lactose intolerance, gastritis, gastric ulcer, or Crohn’s disease.

Intestinal gas manifests itself through frequent belching, bloating, intestinal noises, flatulence, and sometimes abdominal pain. If you experience these symptoms persistently, it is advisable to see a doctor to obtain a proper diagnosis and rule out any underlying disease. Your doctor may order additional tests to determine the cause of your intestinal gas.

How to relieve stomach gas

Fortunately, in most cases, intestinal gas can be relieved by simple changes to your diet and eating habits. Here are 6 effective tips:

Take your time: eat slowly and chew your food well to facilitate proper digestion.

Avoid foods high in carbohydrates that are difficult to digest, as they can contribute to gas formation.

Limit fluid intake during meals and avoid carbonated drinks and the use of straws. It is also advisable not to drink directly from the bottle.

Avoid chewing gum, as it increases the amount of air you swallow and contributes to gas formation.

Opt for comfortable clothing and avoid tight clothing, as these can put additional pressure on the abdomen and contribute to bloating.

Take a light walk for 10 to 15 minutes after meals to stimulate intestinal activity and promote better digestion.

If you suffer from bloating and would like more information on the most appropriate foods to relieve intestinal gas, we recommend you visit the website of the Spanish Digestive System Foundation (FEAD), where you can download a Food Selection Guide that will be useful to you. utility.

Remember that if symptoms persist or worsen, it is important to seek medical attention for proper diagnosis and treatment. With a few simple changes to your lifestyle and eating habits, you can achieve healthier digestion and relieve bothersome intestinal gas.