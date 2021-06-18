The Ministry of Interior has set six guidelines for safety and prevention of drowning accidents on the country’s beaches, advising visitors to follow weather conditions from the concerned authorities to identify the state of the sea, and to ensure that safety equipment is provided while swimming.

She advised wearing a life jacket before swimming, making sure that there is a lifeguard on the beach, and alerting the swimming lifeguard if someone sees a drowning person, urging parents to be near their children while swimming.

And she called on the parents not to leave infants at home alone near the swimming pool, or the water pool, because it is easy for them to be exposed to drowning, as well as to monitor the children when they descend into the pools, and if they are good at dealing with them, and not to leave them alone, and the need for the child to wear a drowning vest When playing in the water, lock the doors to the swimming pools in the house.

During the first half of this year, the state recorded several cases of drowning, which resulted in a number of deaths, and the rescue of others, while families and young people went on cruises en masse, without paying attention to the high waves and turbulence of the sea, and non-compliance with the instructions and regulations placed on the beaches, Which warns of the danger of swimming in some dangerous places.



