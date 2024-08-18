The Ministry of Community Development has identified 6 guidelines to help families welcome the new school year, as it begins in a few days.

The Ministry stated that the most important guidelines are:

Get to know the children’s school closely.

Review and prepare for new curricula.

Buy school supplies well in advance of the school year.

Remind the child to respect the teacher and his instructions.

Implement a child-friendly sleep schedule.

Preparing the child mentally and physically to start the new school year.