Hoda Al Tunaiji (Abu Dhabi)

The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, part of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, which is concerned with strengthening the public health and preventive health system in the emirate, has provided a series of tips for parents in preparation for the new school year, with the aim of enhancing the health and safety of students.

Advice includes emphasizing the importance of healthy and adequate sleep for students, as the recommended hours are 9 to 10 hours per day to ensure optimal academic performance and maintain high energy during study hours.

The center also recommended preparing a healthy and balanced lunch box for students, which provides them with energy and focus, and contains the essential nutrients they need daily.

Parents are also advised to choose a suitable school bag, not exceeding 10-15% of the child’s weight, and to ensure that it is equipped with padded shoulder straps and a padded back panel to ensure comfort and safety. Since the student’s health and safety comes first, the school nurse should be informed of any chronic diseases to ensure appropriate care is provided. In addition, the importance of psychologically preparing students to return to school was emphasized, by preparing the child and listening to his concerns, which enhances his integration and ease of transition to the school environment. Students are also advised to drink water regularly throughout the day to hydrate the body, which enhances the focus and energy needed to perform academic tasks.