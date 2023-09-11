Home page World

From: Friederike Hilz

Just as stressful as after the hangover from alcohol: How do you recognize an “emotional hangover” and what can you do about it?

You feel drained, your whole body hurts and you have a headache – that’s definitely a hangover, right? But just like you don’t need alcohol to have fun at a party (try it In 2024 it’s best to have Dry January!), a hangover doesn’t always have to come from too many cocktails.

There is a completely different kind of “being hungover”. For example, when you come home from work after a particularly stressful day, you may feel like you’ve been drinking all day – even without drinks. This phenomenon is called “emotional hangover.”

“Emotional Hangover” – what’s behind it?

Regardless of whether they are positive or negative: strong feelings not only stress our brain, but the entire body. However, it is the negative emotions that often take a lot of energy away. For example, if you are nervous or afraid for a long period of time, you may still notice it all over your body later – just like a hangover after a night of partying.

After emotionally upsetting situations and experiences, your limbs may hurt, you may have a headache, you may feel nauseous or slightly dizzy, and you may simply feel drained. There are also other symptoms that are very similar to those of depression or anxiety disorders. These are, for example, feelings of guilt or seemingly unfounded sadness. Accordingly, people who suffer from mental illnesses often have emotional hangovers, just like introverts or particularly sensitive people (here are 13 signs that you are highly sensitive).

There are dozens of home remedies, tips and tricks for a normal hangover. But what should you do if you have an “emotional hangover”? Experts | suggest different things. We have collected six pieces here for you:

1. Movement

This is pretty much the first tip every psychologist and doctor gives when it comes to mental health. But what’s the point of exercise if you’re not feeling well mentally? In fact, it has been scientifically proven that sport and exercise release dopamine and serotonin in the brain, our happiness hormones. Maybe it is There is something for you in these unusual sports.when you have your next emotional hangover.

2. Meditation

Meditation, that’s another tip that you’ve probably heard a lot. But for good reason, because it really helps most people. Through conscious mindfulness and calm, you can lower your stress level and thus shed some of the emotional burden that is responsible for your emotional hangover. It doesn’t matter how or where you do it Meditate – it has a positive effect on your psyche anyway.

3. Write down thoughts

At first it may feel strange to write down your thoughts. It’s probably been a while since the last diary entry. If you write the emotional burden off your mind, you can process what happened again and at the same time push it away from yourself a little. Writing forces you to confront your feelings. This can be quite uncomfortable at first, but in the long term it is definitely better than suppressing everything. It may seem counterproductive, but trust me, your emotional hangover will be over much quicker afterwards!

4. Food

I could actually leave this point exactly as it is. However, there are a few rules to make it work: Who doesn’t know it, you’re sad and would like to eat a whole pack of ice cream. As good as that sounds, it’s not helpful.

It’s best to eat a healthy, nutritious meal and drink plenty of water after an emotionally stressful experience, just as you would after a strenuous session at the gym. Such stressful situations are as stressful for your brain as a marathon. After that you can get one of these Treat yourself to mega snacks that I immediately buy again in German supermarkets want to see.

5. Seek support

Friends can be really helpful during an emotional hangover. On the one hand, they can protect you from further stress when you are already vulnerable. On the other hand, you leave it like that Feeling of loneliness, which is also expressed in the “Friendship Recession”, not near you. From there you quickly go into a downward spiral that makes your emotional hangover even worse. Podcasts or testimonials can be just as helpful because they all convey: “You are not alone!”

6. Take time for yourself and rest

Just like after a strenuous sports session, your body first has to recover from emotionally upsetting situations and therefore needs rest. It’s okay to go to bed and sleep after an experience like this (it’s just important to get up again). Watching a movie or reading, anything you enjoy, will help your body and mind recover.

