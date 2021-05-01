The CEO of Tesla and Space X, Elon musk, demonstrated over the years an indisputable success in different projects. Many of the achievements that made it comparable to Steve Jobs or Henry Ford, are related to a set of rules to improve productivity.

Four years ago, the carmaker Tesla was preparing to produce 200 units of the Model 3 and Model S / X vehicles. After three weeks of work without the desired result, the South African tycoon decided to send an email to his workers.

At that time he said that productivity could be affected by several factors and in order not to weaken, Elon Musk suggested six approaches:

Don’t have long meetings

“Excessive meetings are the plague of big business and they almost always get worse over time. Please leave all large gatherings, unless you are sure they are providing value to the entire audience, in which case keep them very short”.

Don’t have frequent and unnecessary meetings

Also eliminate frequent meetings, unless it is an extremely urgent matter. The meeting frequency it should decrease rapidly once the urgent matter is resolved. “

Tesla Model 3, the premium vehicle launched in 2018. Photo: EFE.

Leave a meeting if you are not contributing

“Leave a meeting or leave a call as soon as it is obvious that you are not adding value. It’s not rude to leave it’s rude to make someone stay and waste time”.

Don’t use jargon

“Don’t use acronyms or nonsense words for objects, software, or processes at Tesla. In general, anything that requires an explanation inhibits communication. We don’t want people to have to memorize a glossary just to function at Tesla, ”he said.

Direct communication

“Communication must travel the shortest path necessary to get the job done, not through the so-called chain of command. Any manager trying to enforce chain of command communication will soon find himself working elsewhere. ”

According to the employer, an important source of problems in companies is poor communication between departments. In addition, he points out that the way to solve it is to allow the free flow of information at all levels.

The Tesla automaker is valued at more than $ 253 billion. Photo: AFP.

“If in order to do something between the different departments of the company an individual collaborator has to speak with his manager, who in turn has to speak with a director and this with a vice president, who speaks with another vice president, who speaks with a director, who talks to a manager, who talks to someone who does the actual work, then super silly things will happen”, He explained in the email to his employees.

For Musk, it must be okay for “people to talk directly with whom it corresponds”And that work is simplified so that“ the right and necessary ”is done in the shortest time.

Use common sense

“In general, always choose common sense as a guide. If following a ‘company rule’ is obviously ridiculous in a particular situation, such that it would make a great Dilbert cartoon, then the rule should change. “