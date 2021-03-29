The number of services that can be accessed through the Emirati digital identity has reached about 6 thousand services, which reflects the extent of the achievements of the digital government, for which the digital single window in the UAE was a major goal for which it was established in order to ensure flexibility, social satisfaction and the comprehensive digital transformation in the UAE in a way. Year .

Official data issued by the digital government shows that the number of verified accounts and basic accounts in the digital ID reached 1.35 million accounts on March 21, 2021.

Federal and local governments have stimulated their various departments to adopt smart initiatives and join the smart digital transformation system in the country, and have implemented this strategy over four successive stages, successfully including the UAE among the top 20 countries in terms of performance in adopting future technologies, innovation, developing the digital system and future initiatives.

Enabling digital transformation is a fundamental pillar in the work of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and the digital government, which oversees the implementation of strategies and plans for digital transformation of more than 40 federal entities, coordinating this with local digital governments based on the unity of the goal of leading the UAE in digital transformation and creating the existing future. On the society and economy of digital knowledge and achieving sustainable development.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Head of the Digital Government of the Government of the United Arab Emirates and Director General of the General Authority for Regulating the Telecommunications Sector and Digital Government said: The digital transformation process, with what it has achieved so far in terms of the eligibility for future equipment, justifies the Emirati digital government to aspire in the second fiftieth of the state’s life to the level The international leadership in achieving digital society, including achieving social welfare.

Al-Mansoori stressed that the achievements made by the UAE in this sector are great, and the state will continue its efforts to develop legislation governing digital transformation in a manner that keeps pace with global changes and the aspirations of the future government and contributes to achieving more well-being for citizens and residents in light of distinguished digital services.

Al-Mansouri indicated that the state has a number of legislations of great importance for digital transformation, such as Federal Law No. 1 of 2006 regarding electronic transactions and commerce, Federal Decree Law No. 5 of 2012 regarding combating information technology crimes, and recent decrees amending the Evidence Law and the clerk’s profession. Justice, which adds concepts and provisions that support digital transformation.

Al-Mansouri expected that the coming period will witness the issuance of more new laws, such as the Digital Signature Law, which defines concepts for electronic identification and the approved digital signature that has the same authority for manual signature, in addition to laws specialized in electronic commerce, and laws related to the management, publication and exchange of government data and cloud computing.