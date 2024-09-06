Ciudad Juarez.– In the state of Chihuahua, six thousand dual nationality procedures were registered last year; of these, three were carried out in other Civil Registry modules in Ciudad Juárez such as El Mezquital and two thousand in Pueblito Mexicano.

For this year, an increase of at least 30 percent is expected in the number of applications due to the high demand observed since the recent official launch of the Soy México program, of the Civil Registry, reported Karla Gutiérrez Isla, head of the agency.

The process of obtaining dual nationality allows applicants to acquire all the rights and obligations of a Mexican citizen.

This includes the possibility of accessing social security services, housing, and other benefits that correspond to the citizens of the country.

“From the moment the process is completed, individuals obtain Mexican status, which exempts them from the need for additional permits to reside in Mexico and allows them to obtain voter credentials,” said the state official.

In special phase

This year, the dual nationality program is in a special phase that offers benefits such as waived costs and simplified requirements.

Interested parties must go to the Civil Registry offices in Chihuahua during the month of September, from Monday to Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

“It is not necessary to schedule an appointment. This extended schedule until 2:00 p.m. allows us to serve people in line and carry out the necessary internal procedures,” said Gutiérrez.

“The registration process for dual nationality is available throughout the year, but the month of September is particularly significant due to the national holidays and the civic context of the country,” he added.

During this month, the aim is to strengthen national identity and promote the opportunity to obtain dual nationality.

This month’s special program also offers benefits such as the waiver of fees for non-existence of birth and registration, which normally amount to around a thousand pesos.

In addition, additional requirements such as the apostille of foreign documents, which can usually take up to a month, are eliminated.

The dual nationality process is accessible to anyone born abroad to a Mexican father or mother, regardless of whether these parents are alive or deceased.

The right to acquire dual nationality extends from birth until the end of the applicant’s life.

Changes in the profile of applicants

Over the years, the profile of applicants has changed, and it is becoming more common for adults to also complete the procedure, instead of limiting it to just newborns or school-age children.

“The Soy México program, which facilitates this process, also includes the translation and transcription of American documents into Mexican format, simplifying the process for those who reside abroad,” said the head of the Civil Registry.

He also noted that this service significantly reduces the cost and time required to complete the process, benefiting many families seeking to regularize their dual nationality status.

There is considerable interest in this process, especially among people who live in the United States and wish to obtain Mexican nationality.

Although the special program has specific dates, registration is open throughout the year.

Outside of these dates, the process may involve additional costs and more complex requirements, including the apostille of documents and their official translation.

“The program offers an opportunity for citizens seeking to acquire Mexican nationality, with expanded benefits during the month of September due to the national holidays,” Gutiérrez said.

Interested applicants should take advantage of this special period to reduce costs and simplify procedures, benefiting from the advantages offered by dual nationality.

