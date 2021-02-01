Shorouk Awad (Dubai)

Approximately 6 thousand fishermen registered in the statements of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment started implementing the Ministry’s Decision No. (1) for the year 2021 yesterday and until February 28, which banned the fishing and marketing of “gabt” and “kufr” fish, starting from February 1 to February 28. In the fish markets and marketing outlets in the country, and in the event that these types of fish fall into their fishing gear, they must be immediately released into the sea again, taking adequate care to ensure their safety.

Halima Al Jasmi

Halima al-Jasmi, head of the fisheries sustainability department at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, explained in statements to “Al-Ittihad”: that the ministry’s decision No. (1) for the year 2021, which prohibits the fishing and marketing of “Al-Qabt” and “Al-Kouf” fish, from 1 to 28 February. For a period of 3 years from 2021 to 2023, it came in line with the UAE’s goals according to its vision for 2021 to achieve sustainability at the level of all sectors, and one of the most important strategic objectives of the ministry is the sustainability of natural systems, enhancing the stock of living aquatic wealth and the sustainability of local production, as well as organizing fishing. “Al-Qabit” and “Al-Kufr”, with the aim of giving them an opportunity to grow and multiply, in a way that ensures the enhancement and increase of our vital reserves in the state’s waters.

Positive results

And about the reason behind the abolition of the aforementioned decision of the previous ministerial decision regulating the fishing and marketing of sari fish and the Arab net? She said: “The cancellation came after the ministry focused during the past year (2020) on the positive results of the survey report it prepared based on collecting information from the landing areas and recording boat data and data on“ Shary ”and“ Al Safi ”fish in terms of quantities and lengths, and communicating with fishermen. The owners of pleasure boats and divers, as there was an increase in the quantities of catches of “Al-Safi” and “Al-Sharya” Arabian fish by 30.8% and 17.4% respectively as a result of the implementation of Ministerial Resolution No. 501 of 2015 regarding the organization of their annual fishing coinciding with the breeding season during the period from From the first of March to the end of April of each year, an increase in the average size of the “net” fish caught by 9.4% and the average length at the beginning of fishing was increased by 8.5%, which led to the emergence of new longitudinal groups compared to what it was before. Before the implementation of the decision, the average size of the “Shary” fish was observed, as the length of these fish reached 67.0 cm, an increase of 8.06%, in addition to an increase in the quantities of supplies of small fish by 6.19%.

written warning

Halima Al Jasmi indicated that the penalties applied to fish shops when violating the first time include issuing a written warning and confiscating the fish that were caught, and in the second time a fine of 2000 dirhams will be applied with the confiscation of fish. As for the violation in the third time, fish are confiscated and the shop closed for a week. In coordination with the concerned local authority, in addition to the types of violations resulting from the fish transport vehicles, they include issuing a written warning, confiscating fish for the first time, imposing a fine of 1000 dirhams and confiscating fish for the second time, and in the event of return after that, a fine of 3000 dirhams will be imposed and fish confiscated in coordination with Relevant local authority.

Penalties

About the most important penalties imposed on violators in the matter of catching “gabt” and “kufr” fish during the ban period? Al-Jasmi said: “Based on the regulatory decisions regarding living aquatic wealth and fish wealth issued by the Council of Ministers Resolution No. (18) of 2012 regarding violators of the regulatory decisions on living aquatic wealth, the penalties are graduated according to the type of violation that fishermen, fish shops or Those responsible for transporting fish during the period of the ban, as in the case of violating the fishermen for the first time, a written warning is issued and the fish is confiscated, and for the second time a fine of 2000 dirhams is imposed with the confiscation of fish, and in the event of return after that, the fishing boat license is reserved for a week with confiscation Fish.