Home page World

From: Felicitas Breschendorf

Split

To pick up politicians in Berlin, Bundeswehr planes fly without passengers. CO₂ consumption that still exists in other places has long been unnecessary.

German politicians don’t like traveling with normal airliners because the planning effort is much greater. Instead, they take Bundeswehr aircraft. But on these business trips most of the places remain unfilled. Sustainable travel – even though it can be comfortable – doesn’t seem to be a priority. But that’s not all: so that politicians can take advantage of the willingness to fly, many empty flights arise.

Chancellors, ministers and state secretaries caused almost 1,000 empty flights

In the first 21 months of its term in office, the federal government used the Bundeswehr’s aircraft and helicopters for official purposes 1,184 times. Especially in the case of the Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht, with her son in a Bundeswehr helicopter had flown, there was a lot of criticism.

The Chancellor in a Bundeswehr plane. Here at the capability demonstration of the Ministry of Defense’s Territorial Force in Cologne-Wahn. © IMAGO / Political-Moments/ Collage BuzzFeed News Germany

For the flights of the Chancellor, his ministers and their state secretaries, almost as many flights had to be completed in order to bring the planes to the departure point – usually Berlin. This is because the Bundeswehr’s flight operations are still stationed in Cologne-Wahn.

For the federal government’s almost 1,200 flights until August 31, 2023, there were 992 flights without passengers. However, these would be used “targeted” for training and further education, emphasized the Ministry of Defense when asked by left-wing MP Sevim Dagdelen and other members of their parliamentary group.

Subscribe to our channel: The best of BuzzFeed Germany is now available Whatsapp.

5 things that are at least as harmful to the environment as empty flights

Empty flights are not the only environmental sin that we can easily avoid. For example with these Alternatives that reduce your ecological footprint.

Here are five examples that are at least as damaging to the environment:

1. Private flights

It’s not just politicians who have the luxury of flying to their destination with just a few people. Private flights are popular, and not just for Taylor Swift and other celebrities. And this despite the fact that they are extremely bad for the climate. The number of private jet flights in Germany rose by 76 percent to a good 58,000 last year, one shows Greenpeace analysis. This puts Germany in second place within the EU behind France.

2. Cruise ships

On a seven-day Mediterranean cruise, each passenger consumes, according to the Federal Environment Agency around 1.9 tons of CO₂ – not including the flights to and from the airport.

Even more lavish are cruise ships that resemble floating family resorts, like the Icon of the Seas. The American ship is five times the size of the Titanic and houses nine whirlpools, seven swimming pools, an ice rink and an artificial waterfall. Instead of diesel, the “Icon of the Seas” runs on natural gas, but that’s not much more sustainable.

3. Short journeys by car

If you drive your car from your parents to grandma’s, who lives in the same village, you are damaging the environment. As the Munich evening newspaper Reportedly, an engine consumes up to 35 liters of fuel per 100 kilometers in the first few kilometers. That’s more than the average off-road vehicle weighing several tons needs. The car journey is only worth it after the fourth kilometer: only then does consumption reach the average level.

4. Disposable e-cigarettes

Disposable e-cigarettes from Elfbar and other brands are extremely popular among young people. This is not only harmful to health: “With disposable products we are harming the environment,” said Rolf Buschmann from the Federation for the Environment and Nature Conservation BuzzFeed News Germany. The colorful plastic cigarettes often end up on the street or in household waste. Almost no one throws them in the hazardous waste, where they actually belong – due to the battery they contain.

5. Excessive meat consumption

On average, every EU citizen eats around 1.7 kilograms of meat in a week. Researchers at the University of Bonn in the study “Meat consumption and sustainability” of all things. In order to achieve our climate goals, we should Only eat 400 grams of meat per week.

(With material from dpa)