Since the rumors of the collaboration for a video game by From Software and George RR Martin were confirmed at E3 2019, many fans of the Souls saga and fans of the well-known writer have been eagerly waiting for new news beyond that teaser / trailer we’ve seen looping since then.

Since SomosXbox we can no longer handle the hype, today we have prepared a video with 6 wishes that we hope to be fulfilled for Elden Ring.

6 things to expect from Elden Ring

1. A story worthy of a Song of Ice and Fire

The mixture of George RR Martín and Miyazaki can give two results, a plot masterpiece or a script that we will only understand if we pass the game 7 times. But, in any case, and after what was seen in the Game of Thrones series, we can expect a well built plot with solid foundations and gears within the plot well raised and designed under the influence of the author of A Song of Ice and Fire (it is important to remember that they were first books and then series). As an addition, we have Miyazaki also as a thinking head and the lore of all the Dark Souls was attractive to say the least and you had to put the pieces of the puzzle together well to understand everything. So we can breathe easy in this regard.

2. An organic and interconnected open world

The structure of the first Dark Souls surprised and was applauded by the public, the design of the stages felt alive and the connection between all of them coherent and organic, because it conveyed the sensation of traveling through the same open worldbut without the hassle of pointless or unnecessary area. With what we have learned within the saga, we can hope and wish for a well planned open world that is totally enjoyable, little is known about its content at all levels, but we want a sandbox worthy of mention for years and that is an important part of the whole , well the setting that From Software knows how to implement has always been successful and well received.

3. Different mounts

We know there are horses, but is there only one type? Can we choose the color? Is it like Epona that is given to us as its creators propose it? Another of our wishes, and perhaps one of the most important, is the possibility of being able to select between different mounts, since it will be a novelty for the company’s games and those who have not wanted to ever ride the boar with armor of the first Dark Souls delivery. Surely let’s not find a variety of horses as in Red Dead Redemption 2But as it is a dark and decaying fantasy world, more sinister mounts will be appreciated, perhaps dragons given their importance in the Souls saga, perhaps wolves like Artorias’ companion, or perhaps skeleton or undead horse surprises. We will have to wait for future news.

4. Difficulty worthy of Miyazaki

Another of the best integrated points by the Japanese company, that high difficulty that challenges the player at every corner and cannot be configured in any way. In the Souls saga or in Sekiro: Shadow Die Twice we meet enemies who test our patience and some of them make us feel like ants, because the slightest failure penalizes and sends us to the other neighborhood. We already know that sandboxes are difficult to measure in terms of difficulty, because they are becoming more accessible, but we can rest easy given that Miyazaki will not miss the opportunity to offer a challenging open world full of challenges, which will put us test on many levels.

5 Well-integrated multiplayer

Multiplayer is one of the most anticipated aspects of this title, given that In From Software video games it has been included in most installments to provide them with good moments and sensations, both when a spirit from another world supports you, whether it is a friend to embark on the adventure, or strangers who only They want to give you a hand to kill a boss. And impossible to forget the PvP that has made us leave the command on the table when we have spent half an hour harvesting souls and a red soul comes to leave us on the ground. It is one of our greatest wishes, power move around the world of Elden Ring in company and with the possibility of facing other warriors, pyromancers or magicians on the way of our trip.

A lot of new information leaks from the expected Elden Ring

6. Full of winks to the Souls Saga

In our hearts we keep more than one character that we have met throughout the Souls saga, impossible not to get a smile when thinking of Solaire or the Onion knight, and how you are not going to clench your fist when thinking of boses like Artorias or in the duo Ornstein and Smough, who hopefully make a stellar appearance or enjoy the prominence they deserve as opponents worthy of victory. And why not? Visiting places like Anor Londo or Lothric Castle, to once again face their enemies and monsters that populate them. We also want to see some of the most iconic weapons and armor, which we will welcome with open arms when opening a chest or defeating an enemy. We know it is nice to dream, but it will be more beautiful to have it in our hands.