The popular streaming platform has suffered its first drop in subscribers since 2011.

Netflix has not only been a reference for years in terms of video-on-demand platforms, it has also been an example for the adoption of the format in other media. That’s why it’s not surprising that subscription services like Xbox Game Pass have been referred to so many times by the public as “the netflix of video games“.

However, while Microsoft has not stopped celebrating the good figures achieved by its service, and PlayStation is preparing for its new subscription model: PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium, Netflix is ​​facing its biggest crisis in more than a decade. The company has lost 200,000 subscribers in this first quarter of 2022compared to growth forecasts of two and a half million users.

Netflix has lost 200,000 subscribers in this first quarter of 2022Netflix has already started planning its measures to alleviate the loss of income that will go through expanding the market with a new cheapest subscriptionbut that includes advertisements and the end of shared accounts, which could lead to low-cost sub-accounts added to the main account. Netflix has promised to improve its service “by figuring out how to more effectively monetize the different models they work on.” However, video game subscriptions have taught us many good practices that have served to conquer more and more of the public.what elements should Netflix take from video game subscription services to improve your platform?

quality content

Actually, this is something common to all subscription services, quality content is paramount and if the great acquisitions that the video game industry is currently experiencing are teaching us anything, it is that content matters. Microsoft is a good example of this, and purchases like Bethesda’s guarantee us the arrival of long-awaited titles like Starfield, in a constant effort to increase the quality of the offer for the subscriber.

constant offers

A key to subscription services is retrieve users that have fallen off the hook, while attract new customersAnd there’s no better way to do it than with offers for new subscribers and renewals at attractive prices. The Xbox Game Pass offer for one euro is already a classic, while PlayStation usually takes advantage of special dates to make great offers on its annual PlayStation Plus subscription.

Living with the traditional market

Netflix seems to have completely broken away from the more traditional market such as film and television, betting on exclusivity in many of its major releases. Meanwhile, video game subscriptions are respectful of the traditional environmentwhile they live with it and benefit from each other.

Although we have cases like The Irishby Martin Scorsese, which was released in theaters, did so in a very limitedalmost like a concession, instead of an opportunity. Netflix could explode a good relationship with the cinemas through events, offers and good promotion, finding synergies with a medium that seems to be more of an element to do without than a good ally.

Associated Benefits

In the same way as with theaters, Netflix could offer benefits to its users that went beyond access to its content. In the market for video game subscriptions, the benefits go hand in hand with the content, with succulent offers for subscribers on purchases made in their stores.

A good relationship with cinemas could be accompanied by offers for subscribers on cinema tickets or purchases of series and movies in physical format in official or associated stores. In the age of geek culture, these member discounts and promotions could apply to merchandiselike mugs, funkos or t-shirts from series like stranger things or The Witcher.

How to communicate news

Although Netflix has its own event, the truth is that can’t compare in anticipation with what is seen in the video game industry. Although we are not in the most exciting year for industry events after the sad cancellation of E3 2022, we are convinced that we will end up having great events, surprises and bombshells.

Video game events and fairs have become a classic and fans wait for them for weeks, speculating on what big announcements will come. This is the best showcase for companies to excite their potential users and are perfect for capturing new subscribers with important news about their services.

Global unification of catalogs

Something that we are used to in video games is that when companies announce the titles that are added to the offer of their catalog of games on demand, the premieres are worldwide and simultaneous. While on Netflix, each country has its own catalog with exclusive content for that region.

We know that this is probably the most difficult barrier for the platform to overcome, since, in most cases, this exclusive content is linked to territorial agreements that would change radically on a global stage. Even so, this is one of our great wishes and a path that more and more streaming services are pursuing.

