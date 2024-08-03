A report published by the country’s digital government on employment contracts in the private sector confirmed that the employer may appoint the worker for a probationary period not exceeding six months from the date of commencement of work, and the worker may not be appointed on probation more than once by one employer.

The report stated that if the employee successfully passes the probationary period and continues to work, it must be counted as part of the service period. If the employer wants to terminate the employee’s service during the probationary period, he must notify him in writing 14 days before the termination date.

In the event that the worker wishes to move to work for another employer in the country during the probationary period, he must notify the original employer in writing no less than one month from the date of his desire to terminate the contract, and the new employer is obligated to compensate the original employer for the costs of recruiting or contracting with the worker, unless otherwise agreed.

If the worker wishes to terminate the employment contract during the probation period, in order to leave the UAE, he must notify the employer in writing 14 days before the date set for termination.

If the worker wishes to return to the UAE and obtains a new permit within three months from the date of departure, the new employer will be obligated to compensate the previous employer, unless there is a different agreement between the employee and the previous employer.

The Digital Government report indicated six types of work that are contracted with the worker, as follows: “Full-time” where the employee works for one employer for the full working hours of the day, throughout the working days. “Part-time” is working for an employer or employers for a specific number of working hours or days set for work. “Temporary work” is work that requires a specific period of time due to its nature of implementation, or stipulates a specific work that ends with its completion. “Flexible work” is work whose hours or working days change according to the size of the work and the economic and operational variables of the employer, where the employee works at variable times according to the circumstances and requirements of the work. “Remote work” according to this type, the worker performs all or part of his work outside the workplace, and communication between the worker and the employer is electronic instead of the worker’s actual presence in the workplace. “Job sharing” is where tasks and duties are divided among more than one worker to perform the tasks agreed upon in advance, and the wage percentage is proportional, and workers are treated according to the controls of part-time work.

The report addressed the non-competition condition in the worker’s employment contract, because the UAE Labor Law stipulates that the employer may include a “non-competition” condition in employment contracts, meaning that he may stipulate that the worker shall not compete with him or participate in any competing project in the same sector after the end of the contract, provided that the condition is specific in terms of time, place, and type of work, and to the extent necessary to protect the legitimate interests of the work, provided that the period of non-competition does not exceed two years from the date of the end of the contract.

He pointed out that the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, in cooperation with the UAE National Competitiveness Council (NAFES), has created an employment contract called “Employment Contract for a Student Citizen,” which is an employment contract between an employer and a student citizen enrolled in one of the programs supported and approved by “NAFES,” in the group of professions and specialized job categories specified by the Ministry.

A “studying citizen work contract” is concluded between the employer and the citizen enrolled in studies, on a full-time basis, with a monthly salary of no less than 4,000 dirhams, and on condition that the citizen is assigned to work at the same establishment after graduation in accordance with the work contract for citizens working in the private sector, for a period of no less than the duration of the studies, and a profession in the same specialization, and adjusting the level of his salary in accordance with the establishment’s regulations in the same professions.

The contract period is one year, renewable until graduation by agreement of the employer and the citizen. The “student citizen work contract” is considered part of the localization percentage required by the establishment.

• The employer may appoint the worker for a probationary period not exceeding six months from the date of commencement of work.

• The UAE Labor Law stipulates that an employer may include a “non-competition” clause in employment contracts.