Today, the “Friends of Cancer Patients Association” honored the owners of the most innovative applications among the students of the third session of the “I Innovate” competition, in which more than 150 male and female students from 6 schools in Sharjah participated and were trained to develop smart applications to raise awareness of cancer and early detection of the disease.

The competitors had the opportunity to present their applications to a committee of specialized judges, and the prizes presented by the association to those qualified for the second stage of the competition varied from laptops to medals, cups and certificates.

The first and third places in the age group of 15-17 years were won by the students who worked on the “Cancsaver” and “MedMinder” applications from the “Asbam Indian International School.” Cancsaver is an application designed to help people fighting cancer with a focus on the patient’s mental and physical health. Besides the quality of his/her social and emotional life while “MedMinder” calculates medication doses and serves to remind the patient to visit the doctor for a refill if necessary.

The “CancerUnity” application from the “American School of Scientific Creativity” won second place, and it offers a variety of benefits for cancer patients by mixing education and entertainment. In the age group of 11-14 years, three projects won: “Defeat Cancer”, “Can”, and “Can”. “Cancer Mate” and all from “Ambassador School”.

The “Defeat Cancer” project includes a set of useful tools specially designed to facilitate cancer patients’ communication with their doctors and enhance their mental health by adding a kind of entertainment to their lives, while the “Can” application provides a network of communication and coordination between the patient and various caregivers, while the “Cancer Mate” application allows “Detecting the patient’s facial expressions through artificial intelligence, which helps to keep a record of the patient’s moods over the course of his recovery from the disease.

Sawsan Jaafar, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Friends of Cancer Patients Association, said during the closing ceremony that, through this unique initiative, we seek to empower students by providing them with the skills and knowledge necessary to develop smart applications and provide an appropriate platform to display their talents and provide innovative solutions. Not only application development skills, but also the importance of early detection of cancer and the important role of technology in this field.

For her part, Director of the Friends of Cancer Patients Association, Aisha Al-Mulla, said that this competition is not limited to awarding prizes, but is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of the participating students and appreciate their commitment to using technology to provide innovative solutions and raise awareness to support global efforts to combat cancer. They are making it happen in society as we continue to work towards a world free of cancer.

The competition continues for four months in cooperation between the association and each of the “Sharjah Private Education Authority”, “Amazon Emirates” and “Children’s Cancer Center in Lebanon” to direct students’ efforts towards using future technology to provide innovative solutions that contribute to spreading more awareness and encouraging participation in Campaigns to help cancer patients.

The association, in cooperation with the “Geek Express” programming academy, provides practical lessons on developing and programming applications to help prepare students for intensive interactive sessions specialized in programming, before distributing them to teams of three students in one team to develop an application that focuses on health, quality of life and early detection of cancer.

It is noteworthy that the strategies of the “Friends of Cancer Patients Association” are in line with its vision and goals to reduce the number of injuries and reach a world free of cancer, which drives it to continue achieving fruitful achievements since its inception 23 years ago by providing financial and moral support to patients and spreading awareness about cancer control and prevention. And about healthy lifestyle practices and lifestyles among members of the Emirati community.