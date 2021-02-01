Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Since the announcement of the “Hope Probe” project, the UAE has achieved a large number of achievements that have left a positive impact on many vital sectors in the country, to once again prove its ability to win the challenge of overcoming the modernity of experience and consolidating its position at the forefront of the most advanced and modern countries in the world.

1- Advanced industry

The UAE Mars Exploration Project, “The Hope Probe”, represents a cornerstone for the establishment of the space technologies industry in the UAE in the future, with all the advanced technical applications that will result from this, contributing to the development of the national economy. Perhaps the probe team will implement 200 new scientific technological design and manufacture 66 pieces. One of its components in the UAE is clear evidence of the state’s entry into this sector with great force, and confirms the implementation of a clear and comprehensive national vision in promoting the creation of an Emirati space industry to serve the many current and future projects.

2- Soft power

The “Hope Probe” project has strengthened the soft power of the UAE, which has become associated with dozens of agreements with major agencies, bodies and international organizations in the space sector, embodying the role of joint international partnership and cooperation between various countries to make space missions and national programs successful. The success of the launch of the probe came in the middle of last July to confirm the UAE’s uniqueness in the space industries sector, as it became the sixth country to send a probe to the Red Planet, which caught the attention of the whole world, and shaped the talk of the international media for long periods.

3- National competencies

From the outset of thinking about the “Hope Probe” project, the United Arab Emirates took a forward-looking decision that planning, management and implementation will be carried out by an Emirati team. Confirming this, none of the main technologies on which the project is based were imported from abroad. Rather, its components were designed, manufactured and assembled locally The hand of local expertise and capabilities, as for the technical knowledge required for this, began to be developed locally through training the project team of Emirati youth through strategic partnerships with academic scientific bodies, instead of supplying technologies from international agencies and companies specializing in the field of space.

4- Competitiveness

The “Hope Probe” contributes to enhancing the competitive capabilities of the UAE in various sectors, especially in the fields of innovation, technology and advanced sciences. It also enhances its ability to attract foreign investments, taking advantage of its international reputation and its new position among the countries in the world that has the most investment in space science and related fields. .

5- A message of inspiration

The achievements of the “Hope Probe” project go beyond the technological and scientific aspects, to be a message of inspiration and hope for all Emirati and Arab youth in these challenging times, as the scene of the launch of the missile carrying the probe restored confidence in the ability of young people to create their glories, and millions of Arabs received those scenes with great hope in the future.

6- Knowledge value

The “probe” represents a scientific value, as it will contribute to bridging an important knowledge gap that brings the world closer to a deeper understanding of the red planet, understanding how climate changes in the Martian atmosphere throughout the day and night cycles and seasons, and capturing the first complete picture of Mars.

The probe takes a wide path away, which makes it the first of its kind to provide a comprehensive picture of the Martian climate, including clouds, gases and dust storms throughout the day rather than being satisfied with specific time or space areas.