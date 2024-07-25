The Cyber ​​Security Council stressed that excessive sharing of information online and on social media in general is an indication of a lack of awareness of what private photos and videos should be published, calling on individuals to protect the personal memories they publish from cyber risks, such as misuse, unauthorized access, and identity theft, by adjusting privacy settings when using cloud services, and following strong security measures.

He said that people’s personal photos and videos may be at risk, and that over-sharing information is a sign of a lack of awareness of what data, photos and videos should be published online and on social media in general. He stressed that it is necessary for individuals to know the most important controls to protect their personal memories online, by following six measures: protecting private photos and videos, by using encryption and applying strong security features, reviewing and updating one’s privacy settings, deleting sensitive information that may be attached to private photos and videos, not sharing sensitive photos or videos online, to avoid losing control over who can view them, not activating automatic synchronization of private visual content in cloud services, to avoid unintended disclosure of personal content, and not using weak passwords, so as not to make your accounts vulnerable to cyber attacks.

To avoid theft of personal photos and videos, the Cyber ​​Security Council advised adopting secure storage solutions for photos and videos, using strong passwords, and activating multi-factor authentication.

The Council stressed that “in our current digital age, protecting smart devices is an indispensable necessity,” advising Android users with two pieces of advice to enhance the security of their devices: activating the location feature to secure the device, and using the Google Play protection feature to ensure the safety of applications.

iOS users are advised to follow four steps to enhance their cybersecurity: use a strong and unique password for their Apple account, enable two-factor authentication to increase security, ensure automatic iOS updates are enabled, and regularly review the list of devices linked to their iCloud account.

Many people suffer from hacking operations targeting their personal information, private photos, and banking information, due to mistakes made by users without awareness and knowledge, which makes them victims of hackers.

Many users store photos, including passport photos and bank card details, which creates an opportunity to extort money from the victim, if they have more private photos stored on their devices.

Kaspersky, a cybersecurity company, said that personal data breaches occur on a regular basis, and in the event of an attack, personal data may be lost, modified, or disclosed in an unauthorized manner.

She warned that unprotected information and credentials could be used by malicious parties to cause serious damage, and this damage could range from stealing personal documents and passwords to illegal financial transactions and theft of complete identity data.

In 2022, Kaspersky’s security team warned against using a fake version of the popular Chrome web browser, as it was considered a new scam used to steal private and personal photos. The attack begins with a simple text message, indicating that an undelivered package has been sent, followed by a link that takes the victim to a fake web page, to download applications such as Chrome or the delivery company’s Android app.

Once installed, the fake apps start installing the Roaming Mantis malware, which wreaks havoc on devices and delivers highly personal files to hackers. This threat heads to your photo album, where it is able to download every single one of your photos and albums. Hackers can then use these photos to make huge financial gains.

Awareness video

The Cyber ​​Security Council posted an awareness video on its official account on the “X” platform, in which it reviewed the story of an ambitious photography enthusiast, stating that she “was surprised that her work was published in an electronic magazine without her permission or even mentioning her name. However, what is worrying is that the magazine’s website requested donations and sold paper copies, thereby financially benefiting from the stolen photos, which led to the girl losing the opportunity to publish her work and benefit from it for her own benefit. He asked: How can she avoid this next time?”