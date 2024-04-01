The Ministry of Health and Community Protection has identified 6 steps to help prevent colon cancer, the most prominent of which is ensuring regular screening starting at the age of 40 for men and women.

The Ministry explained that the 6 steps include the need to abstain from smoking as it is one of the most prominent factors causing the disease, constantly monitor weight to maintain a body free of obesity, and also eat a lot of vegetables for their high nutritional value.

The Ministry continued, “A person should also reduce the consumption of red meat, be sure to exercise regularly, and commit to periodic examination for the disease starting at the age of 40.”

The Ministry confirmed that early detection of colon cancer increases the chances of recovery from the disease by 91%, and the most prominent symptoms are a change in the normal colon movement, frequent use of the toilet, and a feeling of pain in the abdomen, noticing the presence of blood in the stool, without the presence of other causes such as hemorrhoids.

Symptoms also include pain, tightness, and bloating in the abdomen, usually after eating, and a feeling of extreme fatigue or weight loss for no apparent reason.