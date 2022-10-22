The Ministry of Health and Community Protection has identified 6 steps that women must take to prevent breast cancer, stressing the importance of early periodic examination to detect the disease in its early stages.

According to the ministry, the six steps are: “Avoid taking birth control pills for a long time, early childbirth before the age of 30, and breastfeeding.”

And she continued, “Women should also make sure to exercise for 30 minutes over 5 days a week, eat healthy food, and check the mammogram every two years if the woman is over forty.”

She pointed out that there are several factors that may increase the chances of developing breast cancer in women, including “radiation exposure, family history, advanced age, being overweight or obese, and lack of physical activity.”

The health authorities in the country are working to provide examinations and awareness programs about the disease, coinciding with the International Month for Breast Cancer Awareness, which is the month of October each year.