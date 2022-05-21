The Dubai Health Authority has identified 6 steps to measure blood pressure correctly, stressing that high pressure may lead to an increased risk of heart, brain, kidney and other diseases.

Regarding the six steps, the commission explained that they consist in “staying away from eating and drinking 30 minutes before the examination, emptying the bladder before the measurement, and sitting on a comfortable chair with back support for at least 5 minutes before reading.”

And the authority added, “When measuring blood pressure, both feet should also be placed on the ground, and the arm should be placed with the palm of the hand, so that it should cover 80% of the arm on a table so that the elbow is at the level of the heart, and not to speak while measuring blood pressure.” “

The authority pointed out that high blood pressure is one of the main causes of premature death around the world, and it is called the silent killer, as most sufferers do not show signs or symptoms, even with very high readings.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

