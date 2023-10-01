Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

6 players imposed their advantage in the first leg of the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup, winning star awards for the six matches that were held on Wednesday and Thursday, which witnessed Al Wahda defeating the Emirates 3-0, Al Ain defeating its host Al Bataeh 5-0, and Al Wasl sweeping past Hatta 7-0. , and a draw in 3 matches, including Ajman and Al-Nasr 2-2, Baniyas and Al-Jazira 2-2, and Khor Fakkan and Ittihad Kalba 1-1.

Al-Wasl, Al-Ain and Al-Wahda teams have come more than half way, putting one foot forward in the quarter-finals, thanks to the broad victories in the first leg, most notably the seven-pointer “The Emperor” against its guest “The Hurricane”, and the five-pointer “Al-Zaeem” outside its bases against its host “Al-Raqi”, and catching “Al-Annabi”. » For the “Falcons” team, they scored three clean goals, while the possibilities remain wide open, in the rest of the first-round return matches scheduled for next Thursday and Friday.

At the end of each match in the first leg, the Professional League crowned one player with the “Star of the Match” award, as it chose Argentine Cristian Guanca, the “Al-Anabi” player, as the star for his team’s match against Al-Bataeh 3-0, and Guanca created the first goal opportunity for his fellow defender Lucas Pimenta, before scoring. The second goal in the 87th minute.

Moroccan Sofiane Rahimi, the “brilliant winger” of Al Ain, won the best star award in his team’s match against Al Bataeh, after he played an important role in his team’s broad victory with a clean score, while Al Nassr defender Hamdan Al Kamali won, who celebrated his first goal in the shirt of his current club, Al Ameed. By opening the scoring against host Ajman 2-2, he received the Stardom Award for the match that was held at Rashid Bin Saeed Stadium in Ajman.

Fabio Lima played the role of the “most prominent star” in his team’s match, Al-Wasl, against its guest, Hatta, which ended with a historic victory for the “Yellow” 7-0, the largest in the history of the “League Cup”, and Lima assisted the second goal for his teammate Caio Canedo, before scoring the third and fourth goals. For his team in the 55th and 80th minutes respectively, raising his personal tally to 30 goals, as the second top scorer in the “League Cup”, on equal terms with Senegalese Makete Diop, the former Al Dhafra, Shabab Al Ahly and Sharjah player, while Tigali tops the list with 36 goals.

Al Jazira’s 2-2 draw against host Baniyas did not prevent the first Malian resident’s defender, Omar Traoré, from receiving the Stardom Award, in recognition of his outstanding performance, in addition to scoring the second goal for “Abu Dhabi Pride” in the 26th minute, which is the fifth goal that Traoré has contributed to scoring. Out of the last 10 goals for his team in the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup.

On the other hand, the star award for the match between Khor Fakkan and its guest Ittihad Kalba 1-1, at Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Stadium, went to Brazilian Laurence Do, the “Eagles” striker, who succeeded in scoring the equalizer for his team in the 48th minute, after Habib Al Fardan opened the scoring for the “Tigers.” In minute 4.

The excitement of the first round of the “Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup” continues next Thursday and Friday, with the holding of decisive return matches on the way to qualifying for the quarter-finals, and catching up with the teams of Shabab Al-Ahly, “the holders of the league title”, and Al-Sharjah, “the holders of the cup”, and they will meet in the return round in the evening. Thursday, UAE and Al Wahda, Al Ain and Al Bataeh, Al Nasr and Ajman, while on Friday evening, Hatta and Al Wasl, Al Jazira and Bani Yas, Ittihad Kalba and Khor Fakkan will play.

Results of the first round

Al Wahda – UAE 3-0

Al Bataeh – Al Ain 0-5

Ajman – Al-Nasr 2-2

Al Wasl – Hatta 7-0

Baniyas – Al Jazeera 2-2

Khor Fakkan – Ittihad Kalba, 1-1

List of Go Tour stars

Juanca “Unity”

Sufyan Rahimi “Al Ain”

Hamdan Al Kamali “Al Nasr”

Fabio Lima “Al Wasl”

Omar Traoré, “Al Jazeera”

Laurence de “Khorfakkan”