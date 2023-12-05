The new Sprint calendar is official

The 2024 Formula 1 season will still have to ‘deal with’ the Sprint races. This is certainly not welcome news for Circus purists, who have always viewed the short races introduced starting from the 2021 season with a rather critical eye. The appointments will remain six – in a season that already includes 24 ‘traditional’ GPs – but they change venue for a third: the new ones are China and Miami, which take the place of Spa and Baku.

On the sidelines of the announcement of next year’s race venues, a comment from the F1 boss could not be missing, Stefano Domenicali, who has always been a major supporter of the Saturday 100km mini-races. The Imola manager underlined, in an official note released by F1, the importance of the Sprints at the level of television ratings and entertainment for the spectators present on the circuit.

The words of Domenicali and Ben Sulayem

“Since their creation in 2021, Sprints have been a constant feature in the ensure an increase in TV audiencesgreater on-track entertainment for fans at events and greater fan engagement across social and digital platforms – declared the former Ferrari team principal, head of the Circus since 2021 – We look forward to next year’s exciting events.”.

A comment regarding the 2024 Sprints also came from President of the FIA, Mohammed Ben Sulayemwhich in recent times had been the protagonist of several tensions with the leaders of F1. “I am delighted to confirm the six Sprint events for next season – declared world motorsport leader – we must continually develop and adapt to ensure we do what is best for the sport. This is why we are working with FOM and the team to define the future direction of the Sprint format“.