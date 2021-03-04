Hala Al-Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

The Department of Municipalities and Transport participated in 6 smart initiatives in the “innovation month”, through which the department strives to create an ideal environment for customers and improve the quality of services provided.

Omar Al-Nuaimi, Director General of Institutional Affairs at the Department of Municipalities and Transport, explained that the department participated in 6 diverse initiatives that support innovation and the optimal use of artificial intelligence, through all its technical sectors.

The department announced its use of the smart system technology to monitor distortions, which is a system that combines the use of digital solutions and artificial intelligence, to detect distortions in external roads, through the use of remote sensing technology, without the intervention of the human element.

The department also announced its use of the “My Digital Office” system, which allows employees to make optimal use of the systems, as all systems have been integrated through a unified electronic system.

The department announced the “Smart Makani” project, which it is using during the current period. It is an interactive map that includes a set of spatial data and smart tools that enable the department’s employees and the concerned authorities in their daily work, and the effective decision-making process, which helps in the systems for urban planning. Land, real estate, infrastructure and buildings.

The department uses a new technique for irrigation of green spaces, which is irrigation with a wick which is a “plastic mold”, and includes a wick that helps infiltrate water into the soil, which maintains the soil moisture constantly, and there is a technique of measuring moisture in the soil to determine the quantities of water needed by the plants.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport uses, through its infrastructure projects, a system of equatorial pavement layers, which is a balancing system between the four paving operations, which are mixing, transfer, brushing and compaction of the dirt and asphalt layers.