The Digital Government has confirmed that any natural or legal person may register a vehicle in his name within the country, if he owns it. It is not permissible to drive any vehicle or allow others to drive it on the road unless it is registered and licensed in accordance with the provisions of the Traffic Law and the regulations and decisions issued in implementation thereof. It is also not permissible for any person to drive a vehicle on the road without having a driving license.

In its report, it identified six smart channels for registering vehicles in the country, noting that vehicles are registered at the Traffic Department in each emirate of the country, and registration services are provided at approved service centers, the website, or the smart application of the traffic departments or the Ministry of Interior.

As for new vehicles purchased from approved agencies within the country, she explained that the agency undertakes the procedures required to register the vehicle through it.

She pointed out the six channels that provide the service, which are: the smart application of the Ministry of Interior on the Google and Apple Stores, the website of the Ministry of Interior, the Federal Vehicles Portal, vehicle registration in Abu Dhabi – Abu Dhabi Police, the smart application of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai on the Google and Apple Stores, and the website of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai.

General procedures for registering vehicles have been specified, including inspecting them at one of the approved inspection centers (with the exception of vehicles that have not been in existence for three years from the date of manufacture), that the inspection result proves the vehicle’s eligibility for registration, insuring the vehicle from one of the approved insurance companies, settling all violations and fines (which can be paid with the service fees), requesting to register the vehicle through the approved registration channels, paying the registration fees, and receiving the vehicle registration card (ownership), in addition to a sticker indicating the month and year in which the vehicle’s registration date expires.

The documents required for vehicle registration include a customs certificate, a transfer, export, possession or transfer of possession certificate or a replacement for a lost export certificate (a certificate to whom it may concern), the original Emirates ID + a copy of the passport + a copy of the residency (for residents), electronic vehicle insurance, adding a mortgage electronically if the vehicle is mortgaged, a valid diplomatic card + a letter from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (for diplomats), an official letter certified by the company in Arabic + a copy of the commercial license + a letter of signature and authorization (for companies).

As for obtaining a driving license, she stressed that the citizen or resident must apply to one of the approved driving schools to receive training sessions and pass the required tests.

After completing the training sessions and passing the tests, applicants, both citizens and residents, can obtain a new driving license valid for two years. The applicant for a driving license can start all procedures from one of the approved driving schools. Individuals, both citizens and residents, who have reached the legal age and possess the appropriate medical fitness, can obtain a driving learning permit and apply for a driving license.

The minimum age required to issue a driver’s license depends on the type of vehicle that the driver will obtain a license to drive. Below is a statement of the minimum age required for each type of vehicle: 17 years to obtain a license to drive bicycles and vehicles for people of determination, 18 years to obtain a license to drive cars and light vehicles, 20 years to obtain a license to drive heavy vehicles and tractors, 21 years to obtain a bus driving license.