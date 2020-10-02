Due to Corona, the nationwide lockdown derailed the economy. The situation became so bad that in the April-June quarter, GDP went down by more than 23 percent. The positive results of the Modi government’s relief package and steps like unlock are also now visible. While the GST collection has increased in September, the auto sector has also gained momentum. When power consumption increases, the demand for petrol has also increased. At the same time, after a six-month decline, the country’s exports grew 5.27 percent year-on-year in September and the manufacturing PMI reached an eight-and-a-half year high in September. These six signs indicate that the economy derailed by Corona is returning to derail. Let’s know how much improvement has been made in these areas in September …

The decline in exports continued for six months

After six consecutive months of decline, India’s exports grew 5.27 percent year-on-year to $ 27.4 billion in September. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal gave this information on Thursday. He said that this is a sign of rapid revival in the Indian economy as this level of export has gone above the level of Kovid-19 East. He wrote on Twitter, “Make in India, Make for the World: India’s exports grew 5.27 percent in September 2020 over the same month last year. In September 2019, exports of $ 26.02 billion were made. Exports had continued to decline since March this year due to the Kovid-19 pandemic and the consequent reduction in demand globally.

Smile returned to the vehicle companies face

The top two car companies in the country, Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motors, registered a jump in vehicle sales in September. In the beginning of the current financial year, with the first lockdown and the gradual unlocking of the economy, this increase in sales is going to bring shock to the face of companies. According to companies, this is a sign of revival. Apart from these, sales of Tata Motors, Honda Cars India, Skoda Auto India and Kia Motors were also improving. At the same time, tractor companies remained in the review period due to good monsoon and increase in the minimum support price of the government. However, companies like Toyota Kirloskar Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and MG Motor saw a decline in sales.

GST collection up 4 percent at Rs 95,480 crore

The collection of Goods and Services Tax (GST) increased four percent in the month of September to Rs 95,480 crore, the highest GST collection in a single month so far in the current financial year. This shows that the economy is on the way to recovery. The Finance Ministry gave this information on Thursday. The ministry said in a statement that the GST collection for September 2020 is four percent higher than the total GST collection for the same month of last year. The GST collection stood at Rs 91,916 crore in September 2019. In September this year, revenue collection from goods imports was 102 percent compared to the year before and revenue collection from domestic transactions (including services imports) was 105 percent.

Power consumption improves after six months

Electricity consumption in the country increased by 5.6 percent year-on-year to 113.54 billion units in September. Power consumption has increased after a gap of six months from March this year. This is a sign of a spurt in sluggish industrial and commercial activity amid the Kovid-19 pandemic. Power consumption continued to decline from March onwards due to the Corona virus pandemic and the ‘lockdown for its prevention’ impacting economic activity. The government imposed a ‘lockdown’ on March 25, 2020. According to data from the Ministry of Power, in September last year, electricity consumption was 107.51 billion units. On an annual basis, electricity consumption was down 8.7 percent in March, 23.2 percent in April, 14.9 percent in May, 10.9 percent in June, 3.7 percent in July and 1.7 percent in August.

Petrol demand to pre-Kovid-19 level

Petrol demand in the country increased by two percent in September. The lockdown was imposed in the country in late March to prevent the spread of the corona virus epidemic. Since then, petrol sales have increased for the first time, indicating that the demand for this vehicle fuel is reaching the pre-Kovid-19 level. This information has been provided by initial data of public sector petroleum companies. These companies have a market share of 90 percent. Although diesel sales are below normal levels, it has increased on a month-on-month basis. According to the data, petrol sales increased by two percent in September. Sales of petrol have increased by 10.5 percent compared to the previous month. However, the demand for diesel remains negative. Diesel sales fell by seven percent on an annual basis. However, diesel sales were up 22 percent compared to August.

Manufacturing PMI at eight and a half year high in September

Manufacturing sector activities in the country have improved for the second consecutive month in September. According to a monthly survey, manufacturing activities reached an eight-and-a-half year high in September due to new orders and increased production. The Manufacturing Procurement Managers Index (PMI) of IHS Market India rose to 56.8 in September. It was 52 in August. This is the highest PMI level since January 2012. IHS Markit’s Economics Associate Director Polianna de Lima said, “India’s manufacturing activities are moving in the right direction.” The September PMI figures have several positives. After the relaxation of the Kovid-19 marks, the factories are operating at full capacity and are getting new orders.