The winter window certainly has its detractors, but it is still a critical time for many clubs heading into the second half.

With the festive period looming, the January 2024 transfer window is just around the corner. We're approaching that time of year when the rumor mills start working overtime and Fabrizio Romano reaches TIME Magazine Person of the Year status.

So, with the window approaching, here are six transfers that 90min would love to see in January.

Messi broke Barça's hearts by opting not to reunite at the end of their Parisian adventure, and the all-time great decided to break up MLS with Inter Miami.

However, president Joan Laporta is open to the idea of ​​Messi returning for a proper farewell in Catalonia via a one-match loan – potentially when the Camp Nou reopens – even if he is unsure whether such a move is legal.

While any sort of deal is unlikely to happen in January, it is something any football fan with a heart would certainly want to see.

The Nigerian's goals inspired Napoli to their first Scudetto since Diego Maradona left the city last season, and his stay in Italy appears to be coming to an end despite his impending contract extension.

While the deal makes Osimhen's summer exit more likely, interested clubs could still try to test Napoli's resolve in January.

Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked, and there is something about Osimhen at Stamford Bridge that just makes sense. The Blues have struggled to find their long-term number nine since Diego Costa fell out with Antonio Conte, but Osimhen boasts the quality and courage of some of Chelsea's great contemporary forwards.

There is a stylistic harmony, that's for sure.

He has since been ostracized by Erik ten Hag and appears to have no future in Manchester.

Once such an exciting and refreshing talent taking overseas lands by storm, the football world deserves a sacked Sancho once again. A return to the Bundesliga has been touted as an option, with former club Borussia Dortmund among those who could provide Sancho with the care and attention needed to get his career back on track. Bayer Leverkusen, Stuttgart or RB Leipzig would intrigue, but they lack the fairytale element of a Dortmund reunion.

Sancho scored 117 goals in 137 games for BVB before his nightmare in Manchester began, highlighting what he could do if he returns.

Gabriel Jesus has been a transformative addition, but the Brazilian is not particularly prolific. More importantly, some do not trust Mikel Arteta's alternative striker options to deliver the goods should Jesus succumb to another injury during the second half of the season.

Any move for a striker will surely depend on the future of Eddie Nketiah. Arteta is loyal to the Hale End graduate but the Gunners could part ways with the striker if a reasonable offer comes through.

As a result, Arsenal have been linked with a good number of strikers, with the most likely possibility being Brentford's Ivan Toney. The England international has previously spoken of his admiration for the Gunners, but there is certainly some short-term risk in signing a striker after an eight-month ban.

However, Toney has proven to be prolific in the Premier League and could propel Arsenal to the title if he hits the ground running.

The Brazilian midfielder caught the attention of many during Fluminense's success in the Copa Libertadores, earning his first cap for Brazil in 2023, and is now ready for pastures new this winter.

Liverpool have been keeping an eye on André for the longest time among interested Premier League clubs, and a move for the Brazilian in January makes a lot of sense.

Despite their midfield overhaul in the summer, the Reds have not secured his long-term successor, Fabinho, at the base of the midfield. While André has typically featured in a double pivot for Fluminense, he has the necessary profile to stand out as a lone number six.

The midfield position is a distinctive gap in a resurgent Liverpool, and Andre has the potential to fill it all while allowing Alexis Mac Allister to thrive higher up.

However, David Alaba's long-term knee injury could go too far for the Italian.

While Ancelotti has so far downplayed the need for a new centre-back in January, it is an idea that president Florentino Perez will undoubtedly consider.

What happens if Antonio Rudiger gets hit?

Madrid should welcome Eder Militao back in April, but the club could still look for a star centre-back option in January to ensure Ancelotti has all the cover he needs. Sporting CP's stylish defender Gonçalo Inacio is a name already linked with a move to the Spanish capital, and it would be great to see the talented young Portuguese defender pull off such a big move.