All lovers of Rainbow Six Siege, the well-known online FPS Ubisoft, they will surely have heard of 6: Siege – The Board Game, the project of Mythic Games determined to transport the dynamics already seen on the screen onto a real game table. The company has launched this ambitious project on the well-known crowdfunding platform Kickstarter, immediately enjoying great success. We have had the opportunity to test the prototype of the title, so here is the review of 6: Siege – The Board Game.

Attacker or Defender?

Just like in the video game, in 6: Siege – The Board Game the players, who can be from a minimum of 2 up to a maximum of 4 at the same time, they will have to face each other in a very complicated strategic battle. First they will have to start by choosing which faction to use, if that of Defenders or that of Forwards. This first choice may seem trivial, but instead deciding which side to side is fundamental, since you will have different resources, weapons, characters and playstyles available. The base box will contain the first 20 operators chronologically released in the video game, even if within each game you can only use them 5 per team.

By resuming the original title, each operator will have unique skills and completely different statistics than the others. One of the most interesting parts of the game is certainly the choice and characterization of your team. It is a very personal decision that will decide your style of play for the match: for example, players who prefer quick and direct matches will be able to opt for characters with a higher damage output, while those who love to study their opponent will be able to concentrate on weaving his own canvas, made of grenades, drones is electromagnetic circuits.

We really enjoyed testing one faction first and then the other, the ability to choose between 10 characters (at least initially) and between two different game types, in fact, it manages to give more longevity to this title, allowing you to immediately have a great variety of playing styles and longevity. Highly appreciated quality in a very tactical game like this 6: Siege – The Board Game, which will allow you to make matches upon matches without ever getting bored and without always having to repeat the usual strategies.

Target detected

The rules of the title are not exactly easy to learn the first time, there are so many factors that characterize the games and every single drawing on the map can mean something. In fact, we played the first games with the rules at hand, also because, during the rounds, some doubts arose. The goal of each player is to complete the mission in the maximum time available, only two missions were included in the prototype (defuse the bomb is you knowHostage rescue).

There is, however, another factor that can determine the victory of a team, namely delete all operators opponents. This second possibility is very crucial, in fact, during our tests, although we initially focused on completing the mission, we realized that for the Attackers it becomes much more immediate to kill the Defenders directly. At first glance it might seem unbalanced, but the games are also characterized by the roll of the dice, therefore the choice balances and evolves over the course of the rounds, and sometimes changing approaches can be instrumental in winning the game.

The matches in 6: Siege – The Board Game last about an hour. The players move in turns alternating with each other and, to better mark the time frame available to each team, Mythic Games decided to create an app with a timer to better divide the various actions. The technological introduction is of great help, since each game has a fixed duration, allowing players to think and immediately move the various pieces without worrying about adjusting the timer. Furthermore, always within the app, you can manage the various levels of play, with shorter durations, thus increasing the speed but also the complexity of the games.

Management of rounds of 6: Siege – The Board Game

The two missions we got to try are both well balanced. In the first, the attackers are called to free the hostage and take him out to safety, while in the second they will have to defuse the bomb and exit safely from the building. The defenders, on the other hand, will have to protect their stronghold, with the use of traps, gas and smoke bombs. The game uses somewhat particular lines of vision, which may seem convoluted at first, but in reality, thanks to the good design of the various objects on the map, you will soon learn when and how you will have an enemy within range, or you will be exposed.

Each round is handled like this:

First attacker activation

First defender activation

Second attacker activation

Second defender activation

End of shift

Each player will have the opportunity to use, during their activation, up to one maximum of three operators. Each operator will be able to perform a move action plus two other unique actions, such as break through barricades, throw grenades, attack or to run. You will have to be very careful about what you decide to do, sometimes it will be important to be able to immediately move the first three operators and leave the other two on the sidelines, while in other cases it will be preferable, for example, to move only two miniatures, and wait for the moves of your own. opponent. Miniatures normally can move 5 spaces in any directionbut some particularly difficult activities will require or decrease movement by a few squares.

The title, in fact, makes the positioning a really important dynamic, it is essential to count well and adequately analyze the battlefield to find yourself in the right place, in the right direction, at the right time. Obviously then there will be firefights, the important thing is that there is a clear line of sight between the two miniatures. An interesting peculiarity of this title is that, following the dynamics of the video game, thanks to some targeted actions you can have a line of fire even through light walls, and it will therefore be possible to shoot through walls and shoot down your enemy without him knowing it. To do this you will need the support of cameras and drones.

Counters, counters everywhere!

We have to admit that the setup of 6: Siege – The Board Game it’s a little bit difficult. The box is full of tokens, full of accessories that at a certain point we no longer knew how to prepare. Also in this case you need a little familiarity to be able to prepare the field quickly, but slowly you get carried away. Once you have chosen the mission to complete, the players will have to set up the game board on the table – we only had the consulate, but the base game will have two front-back boards with 4 different settings. Furthermore each mission will have a well-defined setup, all you have to do is follow the instructions and fill the map, with tables, barricades, obstacles and so on.

Once the field has been positioned (worst part in our opinion), the players will have to prepare the cards with the profiles of the 5 chosen operators together with their activation tokens and ammunition. One of the funniest things, which can give a vast longevity to the title, is the tactical board available to each player. Here each player can assign freely and secretly five gadgets on the list at their disposal. For example, the attackers will be able to load paralyzing bombs, claymores, allowing you to customize the various games even more.

In both missions, the defenders start first, who will have to choose the location of their operators. Unlike the attackers, the defenders will be able to arrange two tokens for each operator, only one will indicate the real position of the characters, the other will serve to divert the attention of the attackers. This dynamic serves to not give too much advantage to the deployment of the second player and is a rather cunning idea.

Review Conclusions of 6: Siege – The Board Game

During the review you will have understood, 6: Siege – The Board Game is a title that aims to replicate every single dynamic of a video game on a paper board. The undertaking, no doubt about it, is titanic, but we can safely admit that the boys of Mythic Games they were really good, they have packaged a title with very high potential, both for the amount of characters and abilities that could come out over time, and for the reproduction of almost all the dynamics we were hoping to find. It’s too much fun to hide traps, spot enemy characters and kill them even behind light walls. Overall the regulation may seem complex at first, but as the rounds go by it becomes more and more practical and memorable, so much so that after a few games you don’t even need to read it anymore.

It is definitely a title for experienced players with a high strategic rate, although if they want, the players can decide to give it to themselves in the open field and allocate the winner’s resolution to the roll of the die. The really negative note is the exaggerated presence of counters that must be positioned at each game, but on the other hand it is not easy to bring a video game back into a board-game. If you are interested in other board games for slightly more experienced players, we recommend our review of Lawyer Up, a card game where you have to play a lawyer in an American trial.