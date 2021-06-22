6: Siege The Board Game is the tabletop version of the famous game created by Ubisoft that officially arrives on the Kickstarter platform starting today. The videogame saga, which has now become very famous, was born from the pen of Tom Clancy, author of the novels on which the French company bases its titles.

This board game refers to the game Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege, of which it shares the name but also characters and settings. In fact, it will be our task to defend or attack the various settings, through the use of miniatures.

This version was created for 2 players but it is also possible to play in 3 or 4, through specific methods. Those who know its videogame version will find themselves faced with very similar situations.

In fact, every map has been created so you can resemble the game as closely as possible, complete with barriers to break down, bombs to defuse and much more. Today the project officially starts on the Kickstarter site.

Don’t be fooled by its different nature, this new version of the franchise requires tactics and attention. The rules have been created so that anyone can get close, leaving ample space for all types of players.

At the beginning of each turn, the various players can choose which characters to move, without forgetting the possibility of using specific skills or gadgets for each character. The main objective is to defuse the bomb or take down the opposing team, the choice is up to you.

In addition, the maps are also equipped with a higher level, useful for creating ambushes or hiding during turns. Never forget to pay attention to your surroundings, making your way between walls and windows.

Recently, the video game counterpart has had some rumors about it the possible arrival of Leon S. Kennedy from Resident Evil, news never officially confirmed or denied by Ubisoft. The sixth year instead brought the arrival of a new season, which we have previewed.

Anyone interested can find the official page at this link.