The Kickstarter campaign of 6: Siege – The Board Game is doing great. The new board game created by Mythic Games in fact it has now far exceeded the budget initially required to be financed, and 9 days left after its closure it has almost managed to reach the threshold of 700% with respect to the goal: touching almost 5,000 supporters worldwide and more than € 500,000 raised. If you are also interested in supporting the game and would like to find out what the crowdfunding campaign has to offer, we explain what you will find inside.

There are basically 4 pledges that can be purchased:

Rockie Pledge : from the cost of $ 1 , this pledge will guarantee you easy access to the Pledge Manager and real-time news on the progress of the project.

: from the cost of , this pledge will guarantee you easy access to the Pledge Manager and real-time news on the progress of the project. Fresh Recruit Pledge : standard package costing 69 $ . With the purchase this will guarantee you a game box, all the daily unlocks that have been unlocked, the alternative version of the operator Zero, access to the support app and the code for a skin on the video game Rainbow 6 Siege.

: standard package costing . With the purchase this will guarantee you a game box, all the daily unlocks that have been unlocked, the alternative version of the operator Zero, access to the support app and the code for a skin on the video game Rainbow 6 Siege. Trooper Pledge : we go up a little in price, arriving at the cost of $ 199 . For this price you will get, in addition of course all the previous rewards, also all the expansions currently available of the game, namely the 4 additional maps and of dlc from year 1 to year 5 , which include many other operators with their peculiar abilities, tokens and related models. In addition, other codes for skins that can be obtained in the video game.

: we go up a little in price, arriving at the cost of . For this price you will get, in addition of course all the previous rewards, also all the expansions currently available of the game, namely the and of , which include many other operators with their peculiar abilities, tokens and related models. In addition, other codes for skins that can be obtained in the video game. Smooth Operator Pledge: final contribution, from the cost of $ 269, with which you will get everything. Game box, all daily unlocks, the alternative version of Zero, free access to the app, different codes for skins to redeem on Rainbow Six Siege, the 4 additional maps, the 5 dlc of operators available so far, an additional set of dice, a leather tray to be able to throw them, a laser pointer and a set of miniatures with various additional furnishings for the maps.

Mythic Games has therefore shown how much it cares about the project and how much it took to invest with all these rewards. We remind you that you can donate and support the 6: Siege – The Board Game Kickstarter campaign directly on official page of the project. If, on the other hand, you would like to know better all the details on the new board game inspired by the famous Ubisoft shooter, we refer you to our article in which we analyzed the official gameplay trailer video of the title, in which the various mechanics that you will find in the game are shown. .