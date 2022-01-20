The British newspaper “Daily Mail” reported that ships in the Russian Baltic Fleet headed south, bypassing the United Kingdom, followed by other ships of the Northern Fleet.

The Russian Navy had deployed these ships 3 days ago, but it is still not clear if they are heading towards Ukraine.

Each of the Russian landing ships can carry 25 armored personnel carriers.

And if these ships will participate in any supposed military operation against Ukraine, they must cross a long distance until they reach the Black Sea, which is overlooked by Ukraine.

Western reports say that Russia, which has amassed huge forces on Ukraine’s borders, is preparing to invade it in late January or early February, but Moscow denies this, and says its military moves do not threaten anyone.

And the Russian naval actions increase that war in Ukraine is imminent.

What reinforces Western fears is that Moscow, in conjunction with the movement of warships, conducted air maneuvers in which Sukhoi-25 warplanes participated in three separate regions in Russia.

During the maneuvers, in which 500 soldiers participated, the Air Force hit supposed targets.

And in the Black Sea, the Kasimov anti-submarine ship successfully "destroyed" air and sea targets with artillery fire in stormy conditions, in a naval maneuver.