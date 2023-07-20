













6 Remarkable indie games that you can carry on your cell phone and their prices







The best indie games for your cell phone

Of course, there are all genres, but here we will be as diverse as possible, so that one of them suits your tastes. Almost all of the ones on the list were adapted to a cell phone format, which means that you can find their original version for any console.

Gray – 2018, Nomada Studio & Blitworks

Grey It is a beautiful platform game, it has a very simple gameplay, a very responsive sophisticated narrative as well as a very relaxing minimalist design.

It’s a very brilliant deliverywhose study is in full development of a new installment that seems similar to this one. Not going It would have to arrive soon, although definitely, in principle it will be a delivery for consoles.

Available for Android, its price is around 111 MXN.

My Friend Pedro: Ripe For Rev – 2022, Deadtoast Entertainment & Devolver Digital

My Friend Peter is a fun shooter that has very funny levels and graphics, full of colors and different textures. The atmosphere it generates is very dynamic and worthy of the genre.

Besides, the design is daring and reaches some degree of innovation which, together with the sound setting, manages to propose an impressive and jovial game.

Available for Android and iOS, from 56 to 75 MXN respectively.

Transistor – 2014, Supergiant Games & Confetti Inc.

Transistor It is an interesting installment that frames a more cyberpunk & steampunk style. So the design gives a particular aura. The mechanics are fluid and simple, however, it is a dangerous and tense experience due to the setting achieved.

It is one of the cutest indie games due to the mechanics that allow you to carry out strategies with more timein addition to having a movement limit and skill trees.

Available for iOS, its price is around 99 MXN.

Limbo – 2010, Playdead & Double Eleven

Limbo is a chilling puzzle platformer that will keep you on your toes. The design is slightly overwhelming and interesting, it will remind you of more than one horror installment.

It is excellent for days that are not very exciting because of the mood that it will give you.

Available for Android, its price is around 111 MXN.

Inside – 2018, Playdead

Inside it has a narrative that will keep you thinking about the end of things. You will be plunged into a post-apocalyptic world and forced to keep going as you try to escape death. You will solve puzzles, you will have action and a distinguished narrative vertebra.

The dark environment is intriguing and will surprise you on more than one occasion.

Available for iOS, and it costs around 149 MXN.

Stack – 2016, Ketchapp

An addictive game thanks to its minimalist design in pastel colors. It will manage to keep you there for hours, only by stacking pieces.

However, it will definitely provide you with a relaxing experience that invites you to appreciate the simple events in life. Take a breather with this simple game.

Available for free for iOS and Android.

We recommend you: Forget the Sims, the Conalep simulator has arrived

“I am a gamer”: video games on cell phones

Some time ago my cousin told me, “Look, I’m a gamer like you” and he showed me his high level in Candy Crush Saga. Gamers are one of the most toxic communities and often disqualify mobile gamers.

The reality in Mexico is that the most consumed games are those for cell phones, probably due to the easier access as well as the prices of deliveries in this format.

The truth is that we all play (or maybe we should) play for fun, And if there is any edge of competition, a healthy one, with limits and a serious appreciation that differentiates the competition spaces from the others. Plus, of course, having a friendly demeanor that advocates a nice upgrade, that doesn’t overwhelm or intimidate other players.

Source: Dead Toast Entertainment & 22nd Century Toys LLC

And of course there are a variety of more mechanical and intuitive games to kill time in a simple way. However, games are interesting because they are for everyone (in theory).

Over time they have managed to materialize sophisticated projects, and a good game is always appreciated. However, the restrictive label of gamers who defend their concept as if they wanted to designate from lexical domains, taxonomies and semantic feature theory should not matter so much to gamers in general. We just want to play, right?

Enjoy gaming on your cell phone and feel free to introduce yourself as a gamer if you want to or if you identify as a nice one.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)