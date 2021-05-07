The Emirates Foundation for School Education (Taaleem) has set six procedures to organize the end-of-year examinations process for students of determination, whether in grades four to eleven or in grade twelve.

In the “Emirati School Preparation Guide for the third semester exams of the current academic year,” the Foundation stated that the procedures include that all examinations for people of determination in grades four to eleven be electronically “at home”, explaining that students of determination who follow a plan Individual educational “modifying the curriculum and examinations”. They are evaluated by the subject teacher, in coordination with the special education teacher in the school, so that the exam is prepared according to the individual educational plan. As for the people of determination who follow an individual educational plan “adaptation / adaptation”, they are subject to For the same electronic exam prepared for the rest of the students.

With regard to people of determination in the twelfth grade, who will take the exams in schools, special committees will be formed for them in the school that suit the case of each student, and the schools will be provided by the team of people of determination with data for students from this category, along with specifying the type of services to be provided to each student during The period of examinations, and the provision of a specialized team of inclusive education or special education support, during the examination period, to follow up on these students.

The guide mentioned the institution’s responses to students ’inquiries about several points, including that schools will provide students with exam dates according to the approved exam schedules, and communication with the school must be at least a week before the start of the exams, and communication is directly on the school hotline and informing them of the problem, stressing On the prohibition of trading tools with colleagues, and the need to notify the teacher when stationery is needed.

The Foundation stressed the obligation for students, grades four through eleven, to open their computer cameras and wear school uniforms while taking the end-of-year exams that will be conducted on the “Swift Assess” platform, and the need for twelfth grade students to undergo a “Covid-19” examination, stressing Examination questions will be limited to the third semester courses.

In the guide to preparing for the end of the third semester of the current academic year, the Foundation specified several procedures, including the distribution of students of the twelfth grade in private education schools that apply the curriculum of the Ministry of Education and schools of tolerance to government public education schools, and distribution schedules will be determined later, and the distribution of students to classrooms “Classes” so that the hall does not exceed 50% of its absorptive capacity, informing students of the necessity to bring their computers to the school “with the charger”, and informing students of the necessity to bring their own calculator in materials that require the use of a calculator.

Adhere to the precautionary measures

The Emirates Foundation for School Education “Taaleem” called on students to adhere to the precautionary measures contained in the “Precautionary Procedures Manual”, and the validity of examining “Covid-19” does not exceed seven days, and to adhere to the school uniform when going to school. The school administrations demanded adherence to the application of the precautionary measures contained during the examination period, to confirm the identity of the student when attending the school, to count the students who were absent from taking the exam in the school, and to determine the reason for absence, with the need to raise a list of the names of the absent students, and those who were exposed to technical problems during the examination, and that. Immediately after completing the exam.





