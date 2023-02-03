A lawsuit for a DUI accident is a legal action taken by the victim or their family to seek compensation for damages caused by the accident. The goal of a DUI accident lawsuit is to hold the responsible party accountable for their actions and make them pay for the expenses incurred by the victim. In a DUI accident lawsuit, the victim or their family can file a claim against the driver who caused the accident. In some cases, it may also be possible to file a claim against other parties, such as the owner of the vehicle or the establishment that served the driver alcohol.

The largest city in the state of Texas, unfortunately, also has very grim statistics associated with it. Houston sees nearly 4.36 DUI deaths per 100k people and witnesses nearly 1700 related accidents annually. Naturally, such a high number warrants an excellent legal expert who can lessen the blow for the victim or their families, at least financially. Houston drunk driving accident lawyers have the experience, the know-how of the local judiciary, and negotiation skills that can help the victim in such trying times. In most cases, time is of the essence, and the more you delay, the chances of the case getting weak will increase.

However, despite the obvious benefits of hiring a lawyer, people still prefer to settle out of court while also not receiving just compensation. Here are six reasons why you should file a lawsuit for a DUI accident:

Financial Compensation

A DUI accident can result in significant medical expenses, lost wages, and other financial losses. Filing a lawsuit can help you recover damages for these costs, allowing you to move forward with your life. However, if you try to do it all on your own, you will pretty quickly find out the complexities of navigating legal procedures, a tiresome and challenging job.

Holding the Responsible Accountable

When someone chooses to drive under the influence, they are putting the lives of others at risk. By filing a lawsuit, you can hold the responsible party accountable for their actions and send a message that drunk driving will not be tolerated.

Obtaining Closure

A DUI accident can be a traumatic event that will leave you feeling angry and powerless. Moreover, the loss of property, the medical expense, lengthy recuperation period, and lost wages can also be detrimental to your well-being. Filing a lawsuit can help you find closure and a sense of justice while also receiving financial compensation for the expenses.

Improving Safety

By filing a lawsuit, you can also help to improve road safety. The driver who caused the accident may be held liable for their actions, and this can prevent them from driving under the influence again in the future.

Insurance Company Negotiations

If you are not willing to file a lawsuit, then the only option is to seek compensation from the offender’s insurance company. This is a tricky process as insurance adjustors will do everything to shift the blame or try and lowball you. To avoid such a scenario, you must seek legal help and file a lawsuit so you are not exploited or manipulated in any way.

Helping others

By filing a lawsuit, you can also help others who have been affected by drunk driving accidents. The outcome of your case may help to change laws and policies, making the roads safer for everyone.

It is important to note that filing a lawsuit can be a complex process, and it is recommended that you seek the advice of an experienced attorney who can guide you through the process.