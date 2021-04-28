Khalfan Al Naqbi (Abu Dhabi)

Dr. Anas Fikry, Head of the Intellectual Education Department at the National Rehabilitation Center, identified 6 reasons that lead children to practice dangerous behaviors, which are adolescence, emptiness, family problems, the impact of “social media”, psychological disorders, and the lack of coping skills and parenting, stressing that adolescence is one of the most common stages. Critical children go through, and studies indicate that drug abuse usually begins at this stage, and drugs impede the growth and proper development of the brain, and lead to lower IQ.

This came during the virtual awareness seminar organized by the center last Thursday, under the title of the importance of parenting education in the prevention of dangerous behaviors among children.

Dr. Fikry emphasized that the stability and cohesion of families, and positive family practices have an important role in preventing dangerous behaviors such as the use of psychotropic substances, and that many parents are unaware of the developments and needs of adolescence and the challenges that their teenage children are going through.

Dr. Fikry explained that there are reasons for risky behaviors, which is the adolescent’s belief that he has become an adult and is able to choose his own affairs without referring to his parents, and choose bad friends who force him to experiment with psychotropic substances and smoking, and practices negative and reckless behaviors, and the effect of some electronic games leads to addiction. , And bullying at home or school.

On the other hand, Fikry referred to protective factors, which begin with concern for knowing how the son chooses friends, holding him responsible from childhood, participating in solving home problems to find solutions, adopting positive methods in communicating with him, and most importantly awareness of the “physical, psychological, and behavioral” changes that Speak at this stage and ways to deal with it.

He pointed out that among the most prominent signs of dangerous behaviors are changing friends, choosing bad companions, using drugs, driving recklessly and recklessly, playing electronic games that stimulate negative behaviors, following up on negative accounts on “social media” and keeping up with them and imitating them, and if these symptoms are found, the diagnosis should be. The medical doctor is under the supervision of specialized doctors and conducting the necessary laboratory tests, and for consultations, they contacted the National Rehabilitation Center.

Fikry pointed to the importance of parents being role models for their children, and that parents ’behaviors are rooted in the minds of their children, calling for the importance of establishing positive practices in their conscience, such as volunteering, practicing leadership, helping others, and all positive citizenship practices and behaviors, adding:“ Being close to children is a protection for them, and frankness and honesty with them. Bring you closer to them, and give them confidence so that they turn to you when exposed to a negative situation, and be a good listener and understand their challenges, and advice is to guide and guide, not to reproach and threaten ».

Fikri indicated that there are wrong practices in dealing with children, which are neglect of one or both parents to raise children, the negative influence of foreign nannies, improper upbringing and teaching children wrong habits, negative comparison between children and their peers and preferring some of them over the other, the most important of which is not talking to them or listening to them. There are also protective factors that must be adhered to in order to get rid of this scourge, namely developing positive parenting skills and following them with children, talking with children about the dangers of drugs, how they harm them and how they may lead to death, following a calm dialogue method and avoiding verbal violence and alienation. For parents to be honest with their children, so that their children’s confidence in them will not be shaken, which makes it difficult for them to guide them.