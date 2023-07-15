Finally, the guideline issued by the Dubai Health Authority identified a number of preventive guidelines during the summer travel season, especially since vacation has a positive effect on the general health of the individual, if it is exploited optimally, on the other hand, it can be a source of risk for infectious diseases due to the presence in public places.

The authority said that there are six reasons that raise the level of risk in travel, which are the travel destination, the means of transportation, the place of residence, the activities that you will undertake, the health condition, and the health practices.

And she pointed out that the risks can be reduced before traveling, by knowing the risks that can be encountered at the chosen destination, calling for choosing the destination that is least dangerous from any infectious diseases, the health system in that country, and the level of safety and climate, calling for knowledge of the laws and procedures required in the country. The destination, with regard to the need for vaccination or a medical examination before and after travel, and it must also be checked whether the airline needs any health information from travelers. And Dubai Health stated that if you suffer from any medical condition, you should consult your doctor to assess the condition, with the need to choose a hotel with a good reputation by applying public safety standards, and ensuring that sufficient stocks of personal protective equipment are taken, as well as taking additional precautions by the elderly. And people with chronic diseases and pregnant women, in addition to knowing the important vaccines to prevent diseases, with the need to take care of taking medicines for public emergencies.

As for during travel, the authority stressed the importance of following all precautionary measures for travel as much as possible, such as wearing a mask in crowded places, using private transportation, personal tools, avoiding crowds, washing and sterilizing hands frequently, using smart payment methods, and adhering to the etiquette of coughing or sneezing. Not sharing food with others, and avoiding street vendors.

The authority called on travelers to follow flexibility during the trip, as laws and procedures may change during travel, and upon arrival at the place of residence, it must be ensured that the place of residence adheres to applying all precautionary measures, including sterilizing frequently touched surfaces, and maintaining a good ventilation system.

But if traveling to a destination where malaria is common, the body should be covered with appropriate clothing, mosquito repellents should be used, bed nets used to sleep at night, and avoid being outside during times when mosquitoes are most active (from sunset).

The Dubai Health Authority has identified some necessary procedures to follow after returning from travel, which are: keeping abreast of all applicable laws and procedures in the country and the country of destination, with regard to medical examination before and after travel, paying attention to symptoms that may appear on you after returning from travel, and consulting a doctor. If a person notices symptoms, deal with caution with people at risk of complications from the disease, especially those who have not been vaccinated, and exercise caution when dealing with people who suffer from chronic diseases and the elderly.

• “Dubai Health”: the need to take additional precautions from the elderly and pregnant women when traveling.

9 procedures while traveling

The Dubai Health Authority has identified nine procedures that must be followed while traveling, which are:

■ Observe walking in the plane as much as possible.

■ Do exercises for the sitting position in the plane to avoid thrombosis of the veins.

■ Eat healthy food and drink plenty of water.

■ Get enough sleep.

■ Adhere to prescribed medications.

■ Ensure access to clean water.

■ Avoid consuming ice in drinks.

■ Avoid raw food.

■ Use caution when handling animals while traveling.

