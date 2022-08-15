Ras Al Khaimah Police has identified six causes of traffic accident deaths on the emirate’s roads during the first half of this year, which are distraction from the road while driving, driving quickly without taking into account road conditions, sudden deviation, not leaving a sufficient safety distance between vehicles, and not appreciating road users from Before other drivers, driving recklessly and recklessly.

For his part, the Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, said that the efforts to raise awareness and control traffic on the roads of Ras Al Khaimah, during the first half of this year, contributed to a decrease in the traffic accident mortality index in Ras Al Khaimah by 29.2%. According to the results of traffic department statistics and patrols.

The Director General of Central Operations, Brigadier General Dr. Muhammad Saeed Al Hamidi, indicated that Ras Al Khaimah Police does not hesitate to harness all advanced electronic technologies and technical and human cadres specialized in the traffic field, to ensure control of road security and provide high-end services that comply with the aspirations of the public to help enhance road security and safety. the public.

He explained that the Traffic and Patrols Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police intends to increase the number of cameras designated to monitor the streets, internal and external roads in the emirate and vital areas in order to enhance traffic control, and that is an embodiment of the vision and directives of the Ministry of Interior, towards community happiness and contributing to raising the quality of life index.

He added that the Traffic and Patrols Department is keen to spread traffic awareness among drivers and all road users to avoid the risks of traffic accidents and the resulting loss of life and property, pointing out that safe crossing for pedestrians is an urgent necessity that obliges pedestrians to use the places designated for their crossing while adhering to pedestrian lights at intersections. Which works in synchrony with the traffic lights to regulate the movement of vehicles, appealing to drivers to reduce speeds near the places designated for pedestrian crossing and in crowded areas, and to abide by the speed limits on the internal and external roads in order to preserve the safety of all.

Brigadier General Muhammad Al-Hamidi:

• “Ras Al Khaimah Police does not hesitate to harness advanced electronic technologies in the traffic field.”