The digital government confirmed that the Student Behavior Management Regulations apply to all public education institutions in the Emirates, from the third grade to the twelfth grade, and students in continuing education.

She pointed out that the Student Behavior Management Regulations aim to achieve the principles of the Emirati School, which are instilling and strengthening good morals and practicing positive behavior.

The digital government alerted that, based on the regulations, school employees are prohibited from practicing a number of measures when dealing with students, including corporal punishment in all its types, forms and forms, deprivation of eating meals, provoking or ridiculing the student, preventing the student from relieving himself, Restricting a student’s freedom or detaining him at school, and lowering grades in academic subjects or threatening to do so.

It clarified the controls for applying the procedures against the student, as the student is dealt with on the basis of respect for his personality and feelings according to a set of controls, including: avoiding cruelty, psychological abuse, defamation, insults, and sarcasm, and not generalizing in applying the procedures to the class or school for a mistake committed by a student, and achieving justice and equality in treatment. Among students, be careful not to apply any punishment to the student without considering the school carrying out its preventive responsibilities and documenting them, and preserving the student’s privacy and not defaming him.

The mechanism for dealing with violations is explained, as the degree of behavior is deducted according to the violations shown: if they are of the first degree (minor), four degrees are deducted. If it is of the second degree (moderately dangerous), eight marks will be deducted. If it is of the third degree (dangerous), 12 marks will be deducted. If it is of the fourth degree (extremely dangerous), a “failure” in the behavior subject will be counted.

The digital government indicated that the Student Behavior Management Regulations aim to build positive behavior among students within the school community, promote and enhance positive behaviors, reduce behavioral violations, and create the appropriate educational environment to enhance the principle of integrated upbringing, and apply the principles and culture of encouragement and care in society, to reduce Behavioral violations, informing students and parents of their obligations to maintain self-discipline, providing a controlling reference for dealing with student behavior, ensuring planning and implementing mechanisms to treat and prevent behavioral problems and violations, and rehabilitating students’ cases behaviorally and educationally.

She pointed out that according to these regulations, the behavior subject is considered one of the basic academic subjects that reflects the student’s achievement outcomes from moral aspects, and is treated like the rest of the subjects in terms of success and failure.

The subject of behavior is allocated 100 marks. The behavior grade is awarded on the basis of two elements: positive behavior, which is the behavior expected of students without committing violations, and 80% of the total behavior grade is allocated to it, and each student is automatically entitled to this grade at the beginning of each semester. If he commits a violation, measures will be taken according to the degree of violation indicated in the regulations.

Outstanding behavior reflects the distinguished practices demonstrated by the student. 20% of the total grade is allocated for this behavior. The minimum expected behavior score is 60%. The student is given opportunities to make up for the credits deducted during the academic year.

• Student behavior management regulations aim to build positive behavior within the school community.