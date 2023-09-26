The Abu Dhabi Police General Command has set six priorities within its ongoing strategic plan until 2025, which include enhancing security, safety and road security, community happiness, readiness to protect the emirate, institutional leadership and optimal use of resources.

It confirmed that it continues to successfully achieve its strategic goals, as the priority included enhancing security and safety, achieving the goals of crime prevention and detection, and inmate rehabilitation and aftercare. As a priority for road security, the objectives included enhancing traffic awareness and culture, and enforcing traffic regulations.

As for the priority of community happiness, the goals included community trust and satisfaction, responsibility and community participation, proactiveness and quality of services.

As for the priority of readiness to protect the emirate, the objectives included effective response, security insurance and protection, and readiness and security readiness.

The priority of institutional leadership included governance and institutional flexibility, enhancing institutional reputation, consolidating creativity, innovation and readiness for the future, developing effective partnerships and ensuring business continuity.