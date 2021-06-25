The Eurocup is leaving exciting encounters and very remarkable individual performances. Once the group stage is over, teams cannot fail, and players who have not given their best must do so if they do not want their teams to be eliminated prematurely. Let’s review those that have so far disappointed.
The French forward is not having a bad championship, and it is possible that the fact of having a secondary role compared to Griezmann conditions him, but we all expected more from Mbappé, since the player has the conditions to be dominant. Without going into comparisons, players like Cristiano have been able to stand out despite the difficulties, something that Mbappé has not done.
We all foresaw that Harry Kane could swell to goals since for the first time, the English striker is surrounded by great assistants. However, Kane has not scored a goal, which leaves us quite cold, even though the Englishman is not having a bad tournament.
The German goalkeeper has conceded 5 goals in three games, and also had a mistake against Hungary that almost cost the German team qualification. Neuer started as one of the best in the championship and must show himself as such, so that Germany has options.
The Spanish striker is failing many times and despite having scored a goal, he is highly questioned by the fans of the Spanish National Team. He is there to score, so if you want your team to go to the round, you must sharpen your aim.
The Manchester United midfielder has been one of the most prominent players this season, but in the Euro Cup he is not being able to draw that superiority. Portugal plays a bit tied and hurts players like Bruno Fernandes.
The Turkish forward came to the tournament as one of the sensations of the season, having been proclaimed league champion with Lille with outstanding performances. But even so, Yilmaz has not shown his talent and has not been able to influence the game of a Turkish team that has almost completely disappointed.
