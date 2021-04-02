Mohamed Sayed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

The Baku International Chess Championship, which is organized by the Azerbaijani Federation from a distance, starts today «Friday» for junior teams under 17 years old and ends Sunday, with the participation of 24 teams from 22 countries. Ahmed, Latifa Al Darmaki, Rawda Al Serkal, Noura Al Khoury, and Humaidan Al Zaabi.

Each team in the tournament consists of 6 players aged 17 years or less, and at the first and second table there must be two players (boys) under the age of 17, and at the third and fourth tables two “girls” from the age of 13 years and under, and at the fifth table a girl From the age of 17 and under, and at the sixth table, a girl from the age of 13 and under.

The tournament is held on the Swiss system of 9 rounds, and at a time of 10 minutes for each player, with the addition of five seconds for each move, and the camera must be opened to cover the entire vicinity of the player, especially the player’s face during the match, and the play begins daily at 6 pm UAE time on the Tournelloa website, The winning team gets a point, the tie is half a point, and the first team wins a cash prize of $ 700, the second $ 560, and the third $ 420.

Suhail Al-Awadi, a member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Technical Committee of Abu Dhabi Chess Club, stressed that participating in this tournament represents a good opportunity to compete in light of the suspension of local activity for a long time, and added: We hope that participation will be a good opportunity for the team that includes a group of the most prominent players and players of the club to achieve results It is good, and the team achieves great technical gains, especially as the participants represent many countries, including high-level players in the game.