Dubai (WAM)

The Billiards and Snooker Federation announced that the national snooker team will participate with 6 players in the World Six-Ball, Singles and Team Championships, scheduled to be held in Qatar during the period from 6 to 24 November.

Muhammad Abdullah, Chairman of the Federation’s Competitions Committee, said that the selection of players was based on their results in the classification tournament held by the Federation with the participation of 16 players, and that the team will participate in the global championship with three teams, through a team in the men’s competition, and two teams in the “Masters.” The players are Khaled Al Kamali and Abdul Rahman Al Shamsi in the “Men’s” competitions, and Muhammad Shehab, Issa Al Sayed, Muhammad Al Joker and Issa Al Hindi in the “Masters” competitions.

Abdullah confirmed that the recent period witnessed a group of preparation stations for participation in the World Championship, the most prominent of which was the “Q Sports Arabia” Championship, and then the final classification tournament.

He explained that the Billiards and Snooker Federation places within its strategy a positive presence in such major tournaments, especially in light of the participation of a group of promising and experienced players in the two tournaments, whether men or masters, and pointed out that this same group will participate after the end of the World Championship in the Arab Championship. Hosted by Jordan at the end of next November, our team seeks to compete for medals.