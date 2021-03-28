Six people died after a small plane crashed in northern Mexico on its way to Arizona, USA.

The General Prosecutor’s Office of the Mexican state of Sorona said on Twitter late on Saturday that among those killed were the pilot and Minister of Economic Development of the state Leonardo Siccomani.

Siskomani had been taken to hospital, but died of his severe wounds.

And another person was reportedly injured in the accident.

And local media reported that the plane collided with a high-pressure power line in the west of the city of Hermosillo, and then crashed.