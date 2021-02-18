Six people were injured in five separate traffic accidents that occurred during the past 48 hours, according to the Director of the General Directorate of Traffic at Dubai Police, Brigadier General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, who confirmed that the accidents occurred as a result of drivers ’mistakes and violations.

He explained that the first accident occurred in Al Quoz Industrial Area, when a vehicle collided with an electric scooter, as a result of inattention and driving the bike in an unallocated place, which led to the bike driver being seriously injured.

Al Mazrouei added that the second accident occurred in the Umm Ramool area, when a truck collided with a vehicle, which resulted in the driver of the vehicle being moderately injured, indicating that the third accident occurred at the Mulla Plaza Tunnel, when a vehicle veered and collided with the concrete barrier and then deteriorated, and the accident resulted in the driver being injured. With moderate injuries.

He added that the fourth accident occurred on Sheikh Zayed Road, when a vehicle deviated from its lane as a result of excessive speed and collided with another vehicle, which led to its drift and deterioration, and the accident resulted in the injury of two people with severe and moderate injuries, adding that the fifth accident occurred on Al-Ittihad Street, when a vehicle deviated from Its course and collided with the pavement and then deteriorated, resulting in the driver being moderately injured.





