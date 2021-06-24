The Acting Director of the General Department of Traffic in Dubai Police, Colonel Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, stated that six people were injured in various accidents in Dubai during the past two days.

He pointed out that the accidents occurred as a result of not leaving a safe distance, crossing the street other than the places designated for pedestrians crossing, in addition to excessive speed.

Bin Suwaidan explained that the first accident occurred last Tuesday on Al Yalayes Street in the direction from Sheikh Zayed Road to Al Houd Roundabout, and as a result of excessive speed and not leaving a distance between vehicles, a collision occurred between five vehicles, resulting in three moderate injuries, and they were taken to hospital. For treatment, vehicles were moderately damaged.

He added that the second accident occurred, on the evening of yesterday, when a person crossed the street from places other than those designated for crossing, and was run over by a minibus, and as a result he sustained moderate injuries.

Bin Suwaidan added that the third accident occurred the day before yesterday, on Al Khail Street at the Water Canal Bridge in the direction of the Deira area between a motorcycle and a light vehicle, and through the initial inspection, it was found that the accident occurred as a result of the motorcyclist’s failure to adhere to the safe distance between him and the vehicle in front of him. As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist sustained minor injuries, and was taken to hospital for treatment. He pointed out that the fourth accident occurred the day before yesterday, on Sheikh Zayed Road at the entrance to the Marina Mall, when a truck driver tried to reduce the speed intending to enter the marina parking in the opposite direction of traffic, which led to a motorcycle colliding with the truck from behind, and the accident resulted in injuries to the cyclist. He was taken to hospital for treatment, while his bike was badly damaged. In another accident, a driver sustained minor injuries in a collision between two trucks on the Business Bay Crossing bridge in the direction of the Emirate of Sharjah. Through the initial inspection, it was found that the cause of the accident was due to not leaving enough distance between the two trucks, which led to the collision, and as a result of the accident, the driver was injured. Serious damage caused by the truck, and simple per second.



