Today, the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority managed to control a fire in a house in Abu Dhabi, which resulted in the death of six people and the injury of seven others, including two serious injuries.

The Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority stated that it had dealt with a report received by the operations room, stating that a fire had occurred in a house in the Moazziz area.

The accident resulted in the deaths of 6 people, 2 serious injuries, and 5 moderate injuries. The authority pointed out that investigations are still underway to find out the causes of the fire by the competent authorities.

The competent authorities urged the honorable public to obtain information from the official authorities, and to avoid publishing or circulating rumors about the incident.